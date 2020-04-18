To watch this weekend: our favorites for the 18 and 19 April

As the looks like Stefon, the list of recommendations of monitoring too much of this weekend has it all.

Beyoncé? Check it out. A new series of competition dating reality trash with a touch? Of course. A new soap for teenagers for you to obsess over and send a text message to your cousin obsessed with Tik-Tok? Duh.

But the best recommendation we can offer for the weekend of the 18th and the 19th of April is the event of epic live show featuring some of the biggest stars of the music who come together for a special one-night to cheer you up, highlight the health workers first-line and help continue the fight against the pandemic of sars coronavirus in progress. Really, what could be better than knowing that we are all together even if we are separated at this time thanks to the power of epic music?

However, after this event, for six hours, you still have a lot of time to check a few of our choice to be extravagant in your list, including a new special from comedy and a journey of 121 episodes, if you choose to accept it. .