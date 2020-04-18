To watch this weekend: our favorites for the 18 and 19 April

As the looks like Stefon, the list of recommendations of monitoring too much of this weekend has it all.
Beyoncé? Check it out. A new series of competition dating reality trash with a touch? Of course. A new soap for teenagers for you to obsess over and send a text message to your cousin obsessed with Tik-Tok? Duh.
But the best recommendation we can offer for the weekend of the 18th and the 19th of April is the event of epic live show featuring some of the biggest stars of the music who come together for a special one-night to cheer you up, highlight the health workers first-line and help continue the fight against the pandemic of sars coronavirus in progress. Really, what could be better than knowing that we are all together even if we are separated at this time thanks to the power of epic music?
However, after this event, for six hours, you still have a lot of time to check a few of our choice to be extravagant in your list, including a new special from comedy and a journey of 121 episodes, if you choose to accept it. .
If you want to prepare yourself for the final, everyone will talk about: Question: Are you caught up by Little Fires Everywhere? Follow-up if you answered no: how dare you?!
The limited series addictive with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington while the two mothers with very different and strong head come to a dramatic end on Wednesday, April 22, which makes the weekend the perfect time to excite you. Dare we say that Witherspoon has never been as good? (Where to watch: Hulu)
If you have finished every episode of Love Island UK and that you have withdrawals: We are pleased that you have followed the suggestion of the last week watching one of the greatest reality tv shows. Nothing.
But if you’re looking for your next patch, can we submit the last experience of dating reality tv that everyone will talk about: Too hot to handle.
The broadcast of eight episodes is single, sexy and very positive in a beautiful seaside resort with the intention of connecting. The catch? They shall not engage in any kind of sexual activity: no sex, no kissing, no masturbation. And if they commit, they cost money for the entire group to each indiscretion.
Listen, it’s not going to take control of the real estate by the sea Love Island now occupies in your heart for a romance reality trash but convincing, but it’s going to scratch that itch for the moment. (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you are looking to watch a trio of powerful women: Cate Blanchett. Rose Byrne. Uzo Aduba. This is the programming of the first three episodes of Ms. Americawith the stars playing the icons of the feminist Phyllis Schlafly, Gloria Steinem and Shirley Chrisholm, respectively. Why are you reading this? Oh, and all future payments, which include Sarah Paulson, Elizabeth Banks, Melanie Lynskey and Jeanne Tripplehorn. We are not worthy! (Where to watch: FX on Hulu)
If you are looking to feel a connection for an hour or six: While many are sad to miss Coachella this weekend, you have a free ticket for Couchella alias the A world: at home together an event.
The live broadcast of six hours will be broadcast on Saturday 18 April from 14 hours. (IS) and feature performances from artists such as Lady Gaga, which has organized the world health organization and a program of entertainment supported by Global Citizen, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Shawn Mendes, John Legend, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder and many more, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will all co-hosting.
(Where to watch: E! Online to watch the livestream of six hours when it starts or the look on other platforms, such as Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube. In addition, NBC, ABC and CBS will broadcast the broadcast of two hours from 20: 00 pm EST and PST, 19: 00 Central, followed by a new broadcast of the program at 23: 00 on networks such as E! and Bravo.)
If you missed Beyoncé as much as your parents you have missed: The queen Bey has finally honoured by his presence, popping up unexpectedly in the course of this week Disney family Singalong, Special ABC which featured celebrities performing a virtual concert of some of the best loved songs from Disney. ICYMI the delicious case, other stars who played included Ariana Grande, Derek Hough, Julianne Houghthe casting together of High School Musical with an intro of Zac Efron himself, and did we mention that Beyoncé has appeared?!
Once you look, you can check out our story on how Disney has prompted Beyoncé to make its appearance. (Where to watch: Hulu)
If you are looking for a return to the Good Ol ‘WB Days: Dawson’s Creek + The Goonies = Outer banksThe new drama for teenagers brilliant of Netflix that will provide a distraction really superficial but entertaining / you make googling the age of the leads before you tweet anything. (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you run out of things to talk to your father: Good news, the sixth season of Bosch comes to fall. Hi papa for us! (Where to watch: Amazon Prime)
If you desperately need a good laugh: Expenses of his passage on You season two, Chris D’elia is back in action on Netflix for his latest special stand-up comedy, No pain. But be careful: you’ll probably have all the pain in the stomach because of the force of your laughter. Okay, we know that it was super lame, it was feared, but we are not comedians standing up, ‘ok? (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you desperately need a good cry: Who knew John Krasiński would emerge as the host of day n ° 1, thanks to his new tv show YouTube, Some Good News? In its first three episodes The office star made us cry about 47 times, so we suggest you strongly to give you to feel all the feelings while climbing the delicious race of SGN until now. (Where to watch: YouTube)
If you are looking for a one-month trip: Can you believe Lost will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its final series polarized not polarized universally beloved in the next month? (OK but seriously, that meant the numbers? Polar bears WTF? What is this meant?!)
The time of the hit ABC on the island came to an end on may 23, 2010, which makes now the perfect time for a re-watch, or to watch the series for the first time. Think of all the parts of reflection that await you, and how you will understand finally why each issue of mystery that made its debut since Lost broadcast has desperately been dubbed “the next Lost“! (Where to watch: Hulu)
If you are in need of some friends: Can you believe that TBS broadcasts each episode of buddies never started on Monday, 20 April at 10 hours?! Pivot! We were in the break! Cat smell! Insert all the other buddies reference here! (Where to watch: TBS)
Don’t miss the A world: at home together special with Lady Gaga to celebrate the health workers on Saturday, April 18 to 20 h AND / 17 h PT on NBC followed by a booster at 23 h a!. For the latest updates on the pandemic of sars coronavirus and advice on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to https://www.cdc.gov.