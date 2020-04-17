To watch this weekend: our favourites for April 11 and 12

Hey, hey, hey, it’s finally the weekend, so you know what that means, right?
If your answer has continued to stay in our comfy clothes and watch tv, congratulations, you don’t win anything, except for our recommendations on what to watch this weekend, from 11 to 12 April.
Each week, E! News offers a list of choices to binge through all streaming services, among which you can choose, highlighting some of the newcomers that all the world will soon be tweeting, as well as a few programs of more old that you might have missed the first time.
The offerings this weekend are a little like the Easter basket that your mom would have been able to put it together for you when you were a child: did you really need? Not really. But were you happy to have it and raised happily all the candy from your brothers and sisters? Of course.
More products Tiger King to your next obsession of reality tv and the hit movie that is finally available to watch, so here is what we serve to the pressure for the weekend ultimate.
If “Here Kitty Kitty” is still playing on a loop in your head: How Tiger King the content is too Tiger King content? The limit does not exist! But seriously, people are always so obsessed by the saga of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and the assortment of crazy characters docuseries Netflix on the condition that the president has recently been questioned on the forgiveness of Joe at a press conference. Times wild, dude.
Anyway, Netflix is there to curb your urge for more Tiger King content, distribution The king tiger and me, an after-show hosted by Joel McHale (Sorry, Rob Lowe!) that features all new interviews with some of the greatest actors, including John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Pses, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkmanand Jeff and Lauren Lowe(Where to watch: Netflix, April 12)
If the reality of the non – Bachelor in paradise This was (probably) begins to sink: Listen, we’re excited for The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, in first Monday, 13 April, but this is simply not the same as our f-kboys favorite and aspiring influencers Instagram down on the beach in the name of love, of fame and followers !
But we have the perfect remedy, you would have already had to watch: Love Island UKwithout a doubt, the best series of tv-reality of the modern era, and eerily similar to the environment of social distancing in which we all live: singles sexy (with accents of all varieties) live in a villa together and a couple (including the sharing of a bed) without the distraction of outside work for nearly two months.
This seems pretty basic, we know, but newcomers are constantly being brought in and the viewers in britain can vote for the couples and singles almost in real time. In addition, there is a small button called Casa Amor, which is probably the biggest game producer for the theatre, without disrespect to Survivorand you will learn so many new words slang of the other side of the pond and you will find yourself truly rooted for these singles lightly dressed find love.
With episodes aired five nights a week in the Uk, you have so much episodes to distract you with, and like potato chips, you can’t stop at one with this show addictive. We recommend that you start with series four, the cream of the cream of the franchise. Bonus: You’ll also have hours of entertainment Insta-stalking competitors following. (Where to watch: Hulu)
If you want to catch up on the shows return to have something to expect every week: Two of our favorite series of the first year of the last season are back this week, so why not have one or both? There are a lot of emissions of reality Bravo to pass the time, right?
The first stand, In the dark returns to the CW on 16 April, with Perry Mattfeld back as our detective blind favorite with a penchant for self-destruction. If you have already burned several times All-American, give In the dark a trial, with only 13 episodes in the first season that had everything: mystery, sex appeal, romance, and snark. (Where to watch: Netflix)
The black comedy FX What we do in the shadows is back for a second season Wednesday, and we strongly recommend that you catch up with the drama (and the parade without end of the invited stars epic) proposed by the Vampires of Staten Island before devouring the first season of 10 episodes. (Where to watch: Fx on Hulu)
If you need to distract your child and find your own distraction: Imagine how you’d be tired of each other a group of children to go to the cinema, how much money you would spend for popcorn and candy, and how many times you should lift to take someone to the toilet for Trolls World Tour?
OK, at this stage, everything seems really tasty, but the good news is that you can now watch the highly anticipated Trolls suite, featuring the vocal talents of Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick and Kelly Clarksonin the comfort of your sofa. (Where to look: Available to purchase here)
If you have a craving for content on the theme of Easter: Can we submit humbly to our list of all the kid-friendly offerings to choose from this holiday weekend? We also recommend that you eat at least one egg to the peanut butter of Reese per movie for a maximum of Easter.
(E! Is part of the family NBCUniversal)