To watch this weekend: our favourites for April 11 and 12

Hey, hey, hey, it’s finally the weekend, so you know what that means, right?

If your answer has continued to stay in our comfy clothes and watch tv, congratulations, you don’t win anything, except for our recommendations on what to watch this weekend, from 11 to 12 April.

Each week, E! News offers a list of choices to binge through all streaming services, among which you can choose, highlighting some of the newcomers that everyone tweetera soon, as well as a few programs of more old that you might have missed the first time.

The offerings this weekend are a little like the Easter basket that your mom would have been able to put it together for you when you were a child: did you really need? Not really. But were you happy to have it and raised happily all the candy from your brothers and sisters? Of course.

More products Tiger King to your next obsession of reality tv and the hit movie that is finally available to watch, so here is what we serve to the pressure for the weekend ultimate.

If “Here Kitty Kitty” is still playing on a loop in your head: How much of the content Tiger King is too much of the content Tiger King? The limit does not exist! But seriously, people are always so obsessed by the saga of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and the assortment of crazy characters docuseries Netflix on the condition that the president has recently been questioned on the forgiveness of Joe at a press conference. Times wild, dude.

Anyway, Netflix is here to curb your desire for more content Tiger King, streaming The Tiger King and I, an after-show hosted by Joel McHale (Sorry, Rob Lowe!) That features all new interviews with some of the biggest players, including John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Pses, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe. (Where to watch: Netflix, April 12)

If the reality of the absence of bachelor in paradise this summer (probably) begins to flow: listen, we are delighted for the bachelor’s degree: listen to your heart, in first Monday, 13 April, but this is simply not the same as our f – preferred -Kboys and aspiring influencers Instagram down on the beach in the name of love, fame and followers!

But we have the perfect remedy, the one that you have already had to watch: Love Island UK, without doubt one of the best series of tv-reality of the modern era, and eerily similar to the environment of social distancing in which we all live: sexy singles (with accents of all varieties) are living together in a villa and get together (including sharing a bed) without the distraction of outside work for nearly two months.

This seems pretty basic, we know, but newcomers are constantly being brought in and the viewers in britain can vote for the couples and singles almost in real time. In addition, there is a small torsion called Casa Amor, which is probably the biggest game producer for the drama, no disrespect to Survivor, and you will learn so many new words slang of the other side of the pond and you will find yourself truly rooted for these singles slightly clothed to find love .

With episodes aired five nights a week in the Uk, you have so much episodes to distract you with, and like potato chips, you can’t stop at one with this show addictive. We recommend that you start with series four, the cream of the cream of the franchise. Bonus: You’ll also have hours of entertainment Insta-stalking competitors following. (Where to watch: Hulu)

If you want to catch up on the emissions back to have something to expect each week: two of our favorite series of the first year of the last season are back this week, so why not shake up one or both? There are a lot of emissions of reality Bravo to pass the time, right?

First of all, In the Dark returns to the CW on 16 April, with Perry Mattfeld back as our detective blind favorite with a penchant for self-destruction. If you have already burned All-American several times, try In the Dark, with only 13 episodes in season one that have it all: mystery, sex appeal, romance, and snark. (Where to watch: Netflix)

The dark comedy FX, What We Do in the Shadows is back for a second season Wednesday, and we strongly recommend that you catch up with the drama (and the parade without end of the invited stars epic) proposed by the Vampires of Staten Island before devouring 10 episodes. first season. (Where to watch: Fx on Hulu)

Courtesy of NEON + CJ Entertainment

If you want to understand 45% more memes you see on Twitter: Good news, procrastinators: Parasite, the darling critic who won the Oscar for best film in February, is finally available in streaming, so you can stop to make you think ‘I have seen and really enjoy all of the .GIFs and memes it has inspired. Welcome to the hive Bong Joon-Ho! (Where to watch: Hulu)

If you need to distract your child and find your own distraction: imagine at what point you get tired of a group of children to go to the cinema, how much money you would spend for popcorn and candy, and how many times you ‘ d do I have to get up to take someone to the restroom during the Trolls ‘ World Tour?

OK, at this stage, everything seems really tasty, but the good news is that you can now watch the highly anticipated sequel to of Trolls’, featuring the vocal talents of Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick and Kelly Clarkson, in the comfort of your own couch. (Where to watch: available to purchase here)

If you have a craving for content on Easter: Can we submit humbly to our list of all the kid-friendly offerings to choose from this holiday weekend? We also recommend that you eat at least one egg to the peanut butter of Reese per movie for a maximum of Easter.

