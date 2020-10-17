Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could return to Spider-Man franchise

The previous superheroes could be in the new installment, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya.

The rumor that former Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are returning to the superhero universe in the next movie starring Tom Holland has excited fans around the world, but it has now been revealed that no such casting has been confirmed yet.

Sony Pictures, the studio that owns the film rights to the “Spider-Man” franchise, did not flatly deny the reports, but did not confirm it either, reports etcanada.com.

“Those casting rumors are not confirmed,” the studio said in the statement.

Maguire played Peter Parker from 2002 to 2004; Garfield took on the role of a web-throwing superhero in a reboot of the franchise from 2012 to 2014. Holland made his first on-screen appearance as Spider-Man in 2016.

It was also recently reported that actor Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as the sorcerer superhero Doctor Strange in the third installment of the revamped “Spider-Man” franchise. The new “Spider-Man” movie will begin filming in Atlanta later this month.

With Jon Watts returning to direct the third part, the film brings back Zendaya as Mary Jane Watson, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Jacob Batalon as Peter Parker’s friend Ned.

The third “Spider-Man” movie is scheduled to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.