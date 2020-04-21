Tobi Lütke of Shopify and his wife Fiona McKean, the pivot of the charitable foundation, make donations for the fight against COVID-19

The CEO and founder of Shopify, Tobi Lütke, and his wife Fiona McKean have created last year a philanthropic organization focused on technology solutions to decarbonisation. Today, the couple has focused its strategy on the fight against the COVID-19.

“Thistledown, responds to the urgent need for all citizens to be mobilized by all means possible “.

Lütke and McKean have created the Foundation Thistledown last year with an initial endowment of $ 150 million. The idea was to tackle their passion for the search of “new approaches to the decarbonisation” to assist in the fight against climate change. In a recent statement, the couple said that he had put this mission on hold to focus on the pandemic in the current world.

“[Decarbonization] remains the long-term objective stated by the foundation, but in the light of the global pandemic, we knew we had to help Canada in the fight against the virus “, one can read in the statement. “We are fortunate that all levels of government have taken the threat seriously, but we also need everyone on the bridge. Thistledown, responds to the urgent need for all citizens to intervene in all possible ways by rotating his team and its resources “.

Thistledown is the foundation @FionaMcK and I’ve started. We will dedicate our resources and our team at the battle of COVID-19. https://t.co/FHuJKzRtiy – Tobi Lutke 🌳🌲🛒🕹 (@tobi) April 8, 2020

Thistledown will now focus on the funding of university research projects, and on ways to improve the domestic supply chain in the personal protective equipment (PPE). The foundation has already paid $ 5 million in Fast Grants, a funding agency of science, as well as a million dollars to Conquer COVID-19, an incubator base for easy access to PPE.

Conquer COVID-19 met three weeks ago in the form of an organization led by volunteers, which includes members of the technical community, and has also received the support of the Olympian and hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser, as well as actor Ryan Reynolds. The organization has already managed to distribute PPE and support of local health care facilities in Ontario and has received the support of companies like Toys ‘R’ Us and Volvo Canada. Conquer COVID-19 also accepts monetary donations through a partnership with the international Foundation for development and relief (RFID).

For its part, the foundation Thistledown, seeks to offer additional support in the area of the supply chain. McKean and Lütke have noted that Thistledown has “worked actively” to identify ways to eliminate bottlenecks or to add additional supplies to the medical equipment vital. They added that announcements will be made in the future, as and to the extent that these projects be put on-line.

The couple plans to return in the future to the technology of the climate, but noted that for now, ” we have a common threat that we must overcome together for the well-being of our global community “.

The philanthropy and commitment of Lütke in favour of climate change have also been evident in the past. Last year, the CEO of Shopify is committed to donate 1 000 001 trees in the context of a social media campaign that has also got the support of people like Elon Musk. Shopify has also launched a new sustainability fund last year, making a gift of 6.6 million CAD (5 million USD) each year to support technologies and projects that fight climate change at a global level.