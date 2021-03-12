Today is the interview with Meghan and Harry How and where to see her?

Does history repeat itself? It is now that several years after the controversial interview of Diana of Wales, her youngest son Prince Harry and his wife, the actress, Meghan Markle, also have much to say about their time in the monarchy, particularly the brief lapse starring the “former TV star”.

Within hours, the interview arranged by the famous Oprah Winfrey with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is giving much to talk about, is arguably one of the most expected opposites to other events that will star in a space within television programming.

WHERE AND AT WHAT TIME WILL IT BE TRANSMITTED?

It will be an important American television network that will carry the conversation between the presenter and the“Dukes of Sussex”, who will tell their experience of being part of the British Royal Family,

The show called “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” (Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Special) will hit screens this Sunday, March 7 at 7:00 a.m. Mexico time, lasting two hours, and if you can’t see it, don’t worry as it will also be available on Youtube TV.

CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special this Sunday at 8/7c. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/zJZ6IyRZJw — CBS (@CBS) March 3, 2021

There is also the option that directs you to the official website of the network in this link, however, you must have a subscription to an American cable TV.

For the Americas Lazine region is the option of the newly launched Paramount+ platform, the price varies by country, however, you can also take advantage of the 7-day free trial period, after which you will have to decide whether to pay the monthly fee, which is $79 Mexican pesos, $299 in Argentina, CO$13,900 and CL$3,199 per month, to check the conditions you can go to www.paramountplus.com/mx/

Below is a list of schedules in different countries in which they will be transmitted.

7 p.m.: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua

20:00 h: Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico

9 p.m.: Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Venezuela

22:00 h: Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay

02:00 h (8 March): Spain

WHY DID THEY CHOOSE OPRAH WINFREY?

As you know, the presenter is a friend very close to the“former royal couple”, she was even present at her wedding in 2018 and is now her neighbor in the neighborhood where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to move, in Montecito, California.

Now, the talk that in a few hours will finally be revealed has caused a great media upheaval and a great expectation of the general public as it is the first time that the royal couple would address everything about their lives, and even, also the passage of Lady Diana and her separation from the crown, will be part of the topics that will unreservedly be touched on in the controversial interview.

It was Oprah Winfrey he owns who gave he hesd the freedom to promise her followers that no topic will be off-limits in this conversation.

Within the talk that will last about two hours, the Sussex, who will become parents for the second time has gone through a whole process after their separation from royalty, something they will also share as well as some of the future plans they have for their family.

THE ROYAL FAMILY ASKED TO DELAY THE INTERVIEW BY PHILIP

Apparently, amid all this loud scandal that possible statements that shake the British monarchy have led to, some rumors refer to the Royal Family itself who asked the today“American couple” to delay the broadcast of this program.

The reasons alluded to the health of Duke Philip of Edinburgh, who is about to serve nearly 3 weeks that he has been hospitalized for first 13 days at the “King Edward VII”, then at the “St. Bartholomew” where he underwent a successful operation for a “heart condition” and finally returned to the first center to receive him, located in Marylebone, in central London, where his recovery continues.

However, Meghan and Harry would not be willing to move their plans for any reason, as one source close to them pointed out that in a way, it is a total decision on CBS’s part, it transcended