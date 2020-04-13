Today it defines the return of the mexican soccer

This Monday at the offices of the Mexican Soccer federationthere will be a meeting, long-distance, between Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF, and some owners of clubs with authorities of the ministry of Health to define when and how would the return of the activity of the Liga MX.

The presence of Henry Bonilla, president of the Liga MX is in the air because that is still recovering after getting sick of Covid-19.

It is said that there will be many options on the table. Play behind closed doors, with a certain limit of access of fans, and even the idea of doing the matches in a single area, perhaps the center of the country (Mexico city, Toluca, and Pachuca), but before you start any plan you want to know the opinion of the SS, because the.order is not expose to anybody just because of pressure from some few who already want to have football in the stadiums and the television, for the economic loss.