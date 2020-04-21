Today’s age 2 years, God of War and Santa Monica Studio have revealed many surprises!

2 years ago, the PlayStation 4 has received one of its exclusives with the most important, we are talking about God of War (2018), which made its debut on April 20, 2018. The great game has represented a key change in the series and ISW Santa Monica Studio has achieved to make the title very well received by fans and critics specialized. To celebrate its 2nd anniversary, the developer has shared new objects with the fans that no collector will not want to miss.

Through the blog PlayStation, the studio in charge of the franchise has revealed several new partnerships that will result in multiple objects of a collection.

Art book Lore and Legends

For a start, the alliance with the publisher of Dark Horse has been announced, which will produce a hardcover book of 120 pages that will tell the story of Kratos and Atreus through the nine realms that appear in the adventure. Something interesting is that it will include a history, extent and a lot of information on the characters, as well as illustrations of the protagonists and the animals. The collection will cost 34,99 $ USD and should be on sale on September 9, 2020. You can pre-order on the official website of Dark Horse.

Poster God of War

In addition, SIA Santa Monica Studio has announced an awesome artwork in collaboration with Lineage Studios. In design, you can see Kratos and Atreus surrounded by the Council of the Valkyries, one of the enemies the most impressive of the game. The print measures 18 × 24 inches, costs $ 50 and should be shipped in the summer of 2020. You can pre-order your print on the official website of Lineage Studios.

Bust of Kratos, scale 1: 1

The collection, which will attract the most attention from fans of Kratos is the one that will be the product of the alliance with the manufacturer Gaming Heads. We say this because they produce a bust of Kratos 25 inch of height, which will cost 799,99 $ USD and will be limited to 500 units. If you want to get this new section of the franchise, you should know that you can already pre-order on the official page Gaming Heads.

We’ll leave you with a gallery of products with which SIE Santa Monica Studio is celebrating the anniversary of God of War (2018).

New collectibles-God of War

What do you think of the online memorial of the 2nd anniversary? What article are you most interested in? In will you get? Tell us in the comments.

If you want to buy more goods related to God of War, we inform you that today, new rubber ducks of the line TUBBZ have also been revealed, among which the designs of Kratos and Atreus stand out. On other issues, many fans are hoping for a movie-God of War live with Jason Momoa, and this rumor seems to indicate that this could occur.

God of War (2018) is available exclusively on the PlayStation 4. You can learn more about him by visiting the tab or by checking out our review written.

