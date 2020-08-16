Today’s popular birthday celebrations checklist for August 16, 2020 consists of stars James Cameron, Madonna

Top celeb birthday celebrations on August 16, 2020

Birthday wants head out to James Cameron, Madonna as well as all the various other stars with birthday celebrations today.Check out our slide show listed below to see images of popular individuals transforming a year older on August 16th as well as find out an intriguing reality regarding each of them.

Kathie Lee Gifford approves the honor for superior insightful talk program host for “Today Show with Kathie Lee & &Hoda “at the 46th yearly Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena,Calif (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/ AP)Chris Pizzello/Invision/ AP

TELEVISION character Kathie Lee Gifford transforms 67

Fun reality: She is Kendall as well as Kylie Jenner’s godmother

James Cameron, from left, Zoe Saldana as well as Mila Kunis show up at an event recognizing Saldana with a celebrity on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 3, 2018, inLos Angeles (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/ AP)Willy Sanjuan/Invision/ AP

Director James Cameron transforms 66

Fun reality: Won all 3 of his Academy Awards for ‘Titanic’

Maluma, left, and Madonna perform “Medellin” at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Singer Madonna turns 62

Fun fact: Appeared as a singer at a club in the film ‘Vision Quest’

Angela Bassett wins the award for outstanding actress in a drama series for “9-1-1” at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Actress Angela Bassett turns 62

Fun fact: Appeared in multiple soap operas early in her career including ‘Ryan’ s Hope’ as well as ‘Guiding Light’

Timothy Hutton, left, as well as Brittany Snow existing the honor for superior guiding for a dramatization collection at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday,Sept 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater inLos Angeles (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/ AP)Chris Pizzello/Invision/ AP

Actor Timothy Hutton transforms 60

Fun reality: Set to show up in the upcoming TELEVISION adjustment of the comic ‘Y: The Last Man’

Nancy Carell, left, as well as Steve Carell reach the opening night of “Vice” on Tuesday,Dec 11, 2018, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills,Calif (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/ AP)Chris Pizzello/Invision/ AP

Actor Steve Carell transforms 58

Fun reality: Is the voice of Gru in the ‘Despicable Me’ franchise business

Vanessa Carlton, left, as well as David Byrne talk at the 73rd yearly Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, inNew York (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/ AP)Charles Sykes/Invision/ AP

Singer Vanessa Carlton transforms 40

Fun reality: Began playing the piano while just a young child

Cristin Milioti as well as Andy Samberg participate in the best of “Palm Springs” at the Library Center Theatre throughout the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday,Jan 26, 2020, in Park City,Utah (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/ AP)Charles Sykes/Invision/ AP

Actress Cristin Milioti transforms 35

Fun reality: Recently starred in the movie ‘Palm Springs’ contrary Andy Samberg

Rumer Willis, left, as well as Demi Moore participate in the Tom Ford reveal at Milk Studios throughout NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 on Friday,Feb 7, 2020, inLos Angeles (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/ AP)Jordan Strauss/Invision/ AP

Actress Rumer Willis transforms 32

Fun reality: Daughter of Demi Moore as well as Bruce Willis

More stars with birthday celebrations today

Actor Ann Blyth is 92. Actor Gary Clarke is 87. Actor Julie Newmar is 87. Actor- vocalist Ketty Lester is 86. Actor John Standing is 86. Actor Anita Gillette is 84. Country vocalist Billy Joe Shaver is 81. Movie supervisor Bruce Beresford is 80. Actor Bob Balaban is 75. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 75. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 74. Rock singer-musician Joey Spampinato is 72. Actor Marshall Manesh is 70. Actor Reginald VelJohn kid is 68. Rhythm- and-blues vocalist J.T. Taylor is 67. Actor Jeff Perry is 65. Rock artist Tim Farriss (INXS) is 63. Actor Laura Innes is 63. Actor- vocalist Donovan Leitch is 53. Actor Andy Milder is 52. Actor Seth Peterson is 50. Country vocalist Emily Robison (The Chicks) is 48. Actor George Stults is 45. Actor Cam Gigandet is 38. Actor Agnes Bruckner is 35. Singer- artist Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes) is 35. Actor Shawn Pyfrom is 34. Country vocalist Ashton Shepherd is 34. Actor Okieriete Onaodowan is 33. Country vocalist Dan Smyers (Dan & & Shay) is 33. Actor Kevin G. Schmidt is 32. Actor Parker Young is 32. Rapper Young Thug is 29.Actor Cameron Monaghan is 27.Singer- pianistGreyson Chance is 23.

Other prominent or historic birthday celebrations onAugust 16th

Amos Alonzo Stagg, football leader

Lawrence ofArabia, soldier

Otto Mesmer, comic artist

Frank Gifford, previous NFL gamer as well as commentator

with The Associated Press as well as HistoryOrb.com

