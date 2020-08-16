Today’s popular birthday celebrations checklist for August 16, 2020 consists of stars James Cameron, Madonna

Top celeb birthday celebrations on August 16, 2020
Birthday wants head out to James Cameron, Madonna as well as all the various other stars with birthday celebrations today.Check out our slide show listed below to see images of popular individuals transforming a year older on August 16th as well as find out an intriguing reality regarding each of them.
TELEVISION character Kathie Lee Gifford transforms 67
Fun reality: She is Kendall as well as Kylie Jenner’s godmother
Director James Cameron transforms 66
Fun reality: Won all 3 of his Academy Awards for ‘Titanic’
Singer Madonna turns 62
Fun fact: Appeared as a singer at a club in the film ‘Vision Quest’
Actress Angela Bassett turns 62
Fun fact: Appeared in multiple soap operas early in her career including ‘Ryan’ s Hope’ as well as ‘Guiding Light’
Actor Timothy Hutton transforms 60
Fun reality: Set to show up in the upcoming TELEVISION adjustment of the comic ‘Y: The Last Man’
Actor Steve Carell transforms 58
Fun reality: Is the voice of Gru in the ‘Despicable Me’ franchise business
Singer Vanessa Carlton transforms 40
Fun reality: Began playing the piano while just a young child
Actress Cristin Milioti transforms 35
Fun reality: Recently starred in the movie ‘Palm Springs’ contrary Andy Samberg
Actress Rumer Willis transforms 32
Fun reality: Daughter of Demi Moore as well as Bruce Willis
More stars with birthday celebrations today
Actor Ann Blyth is 92. Actor Gary Clarke is 87. Actor Julie Newmar is 87. Actor- vocalist Ketty Lester is 86. Actor John Standing is 86. Actor Anita Gillette is 84. Country vocalist Billy Joe Shaver is 81. Movie supervisor Bruce Beresford is 80. Actor Bob Balaban is 75. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 75. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 74. Rock singer-musician Joey Spampinato is 72. Actor Marshall Manesh is 70. Actor Reginald VelJohn kid is 68. Rhythm- and-blues vocalist J.T. Taylor is 67. Actor Jeff Perry is 65. Rock artist Tim Farriss (INXS) is 63. Actor Laura Innes is 63. Actor- vocalist Donovan Leitch is 53. Actor Andy Milder is 52. Actor Seth Peterson is 50. Country vocalist Emily Robison (The Chicks) is 48. Actor George Stults is 45. Actor Cam Gigandet is 38. Actor Agnes Bruckner is 35. Singer- artist Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes) is 35. Actor Shawn Pyfrom is 34. Country vocalist Ashton Shepherd is 34. Actor Okieriete Onaodowan is 33. Country vocalist Dan Smyers (Dan & & Shay) is 33. Actor Kevin G. Schmidt is 32. Actor Parker Young is 32. Rapper Young Thug is 29.Actor Cameron Monaghan is 27.Singer- pianistGreyson Chance is 23.
Other prominent or historic birthday celebrations onAugust 16th
Amos Alonzo Stagg, football leader
Lawrence ofArabia, soldier
Otto Mesmer, comic artist
Frank Gifford, previous NFL gamer as well as commentator
with The Associated Press as well as HistoryOrb.com
Celebrity enjoyable realities
Emilia Clarke
Sophie Turner
Jason Momoa
Danielle Fishel as well as the ‘Boy Meets World’ cast
Chris Hemsworth
Amanda Seyfried
Kat Dennings
Robert Downey Jr
Alyson Hannigan
Tiffani Amber Thiessen
Miley Cyrus
Emma Stone
Seth MacFarlane
Mark Hamill
Jennifer Lawrence & &Mila Kunis
David Hasselhoff
Lindsay Lohan
Natalie Portman
George Clooney
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Emma Watson
Alec Baldwin
Jenna Fischer
Kate Mara
Jennifer Aniston
Alan Alda
Betty White
Dave Matthews
Danica McKellar
Taylor Swift
Britney Spears
Bill Nye
Scarlett Johansson
Rachel McAdams
Demi Moore
Julia Roberts
Movie as well as TELEVISION enjoyable realities & & even more
10 popular supervisors that fired episodes of ‘The Office’
15 enjoyable realities regarding ‘The Office’
The Royal Family: Who is successor for the British Throne?
30 stars that were guest celebrities on ‘The Office’
88 stars that were birthed in Canada
In memoriam: Celebrities we shed in 2019|2018
Oscars hosts given that 1989
25 Fun realities regarding ‘Friends’|25 stars that showed up on ‘Friends’
25 stars you really did not recognize got on ‘Game of Thrones’
25 stars you really did not recognize shown up in ‘Boy Meets World’
The MCU timeline: From ‘Iron Man’ to ‘Avengers: Endgame’
20 enjoyable realities regarding ‘The Phantom Menace’ for its 20th wedding anniversary
15 enjoyable realities regarding ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ to commemorate its 15th wedding anniversary
20 enjoyable realities regarding ‘Love Actually’
Relive your youth with these 120 Hanna-Barbera animations
Fun realities regarding ‘The Big Lebowski’ as well as 20 various other films transforming 20 in 2018
Fun realities regarding ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ for its 20th wedding anniversary
Celebrate ‘Dirty Dancing’ transforming 30 with these enjoyable realities
20 enjoyable realities regarding ‘Scream’ for its 20th wedding anniversary
‘Romeo + Juliet’ transforms 20: Where are they currently
Want to see even more celeb birthday celebrations in addition to extra enjoyable realities articles? Follow me on Facebook for the most up to date by clicking the “like” switch listed below.