Today’s popular birthday celebrations listing for August 7, 2020 consists of celebs Charlize Theron, David Duchovny

Leading celeb birthday celebrations on August 7, 2020

Birthday celebration wants head out to Charlize Theron, David Duchovny as well as all the various other celebs with birthday celebrations today. Look into our slide show listed below to see images of popular individuals transforming a year older on August 7th as well as find out an intriguing truth concerning each of them.

New York City, New York City – MARCH 25: John Glover goes to “The Surveillant” New York City Best at Gallery of Modern Art on March 25, 2019 in New York City City. (Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Getty Pictures

Star John Glover transforms 76

Enjoyable truth: As soon as looked like an alien in an episode of ‘Celebrity Expedition: DS9 ′

LOS ANGELES, THE GOLDEN STATE – DECEMBER 18: Melissa Cobb as well as Wayne Knight go to the ‘Klaus’ Annex Display at the Site Movie Theater on December 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, The Golden State. (Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Pictures for Netflix

Star Wayne Knight transforms 65

Enjoyable truth: Had a bit part in the movie ‘Dirty Dancing’

New York City, NY – OCTOBER 08: Gillian Anderson (L) as well as David Duchovny talk onstage at The X-Files panel throughout 2017 New York City Comic Disadvantage -Day 4 on October 8, 2017 in New York City City. (Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Pictures) Getty Pictures

Star David Duchovny transforms 60

Enjoyable truth: Is readied to show up in the Blumhouse remake of ‘The Craft’

Charlize Theron gets to the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Starlet Charlize Theron transforms 45

Enjoyable truth: Was chosen for a Primetime Emmy in 2005

Extra celebs with birthday celebrations today

Illusionist, writer as well as speaker James Randi is92 Vocalist B.J. Thomas is78 Vocalist Lana Cantrell is77 Star David Rasche is76 Previous mediator, talk program host as well as lobbyist Alan Keyes is70 Nation vocalist Rodney Crowell is70 Star Caroline Aaron is68 Comic Alexei Sayle is68 Rock vocalist Bruce Dickinson is62 Nation artist Michael Mahler (Wild Steeds) is59 Star Delane Matthews is59 Star Harold Perrineau is57 Jazz artist Marcus Roberts is57 Nation vocalist Raul Malo is55 Star David Mann is54 Star Charlotte Lewis is53 Star Sydney Dime is49 Star Greg Serano is48 Star Michael Shannon is46 Rock artist Barry Kerch is44 Star Eric Johnson is41 Star Randy Wayne is39 Actor-writer Brit Marling is38 Star Liam James is 24.

Various other preferred or historic birthday celebrations on August 7th

Nathanael Greene, War of independence basic

Mata Hari, WWI spy

Louis Leakey, transformative anthropologist

Robert Mueller, Former FBI supervisor (76)

Sidney Crosby, NHL gamer (33)

Mike Trout, MLB all-star (29)

with The Associated Press as well as HistoryOrb.com

