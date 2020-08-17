Today’s preferred birthday celebration parties list for August 16, 2020 contains celebrities James Cameron, Madonna

Top superstar birthday celebration parties on August 16, 2020
Birthday desires go out to James Cameron, Madonna in addition to all the numerous other celebrities with birthday celebration parties today.Check out our slide program listed here to see photos of preferred people changing a year older on August 16th in addition to learn a fascinating fact relating to each of them.
TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford changes 67
Fun fact: She is Kendall in addition to Kylie Jenner’s godmother
Director James Cameron changes 66
Fun fact: Won all 3 of his Academy Awards for ‘Titanic’
Singer Madonna transforms 62
Fun reality: Appeared as a vocalist at a club in the movie ‘Vision Quest’
Actress Angela Bassett transforms 62
Fun reality: Appeared in several daytime soap early in her job consisting of ‘Ryan’ s Hope’ in addition to ‘Guiding Light’
Actor Timothy Hutton changes 60
Fun fact: Set to appear in the upcoming TV change of the comic ‘Y: The Last Man’
Actor Steve Carell changes 58
Fun fact: Is the voice of Gru in the ‘Despicable Me’ franchise company
Singer Vanessa Carlton changes 40
Fun fact: Began playing the piano while simply a child
Actress Cristin Milioti changes 35
Fun fact: Recently starred in the motion picture ‘Palm Springs’ contrary Andy Samberg
Actress Rumer Willis changes 32
Fun fact: Daughter of Demi Moore in addition to Bruce Willis
More celebrities with birthday celebration parties today
Actor Ann Blyth is 92. Actor Gary Clarke is 87. Actor Julie Newmar is 87. Actor- singer Ketty Lester is 86. Actor John Standing is 86. Actor Anita Gillette is 84. Country singer Billy Joe Shaver is 81. Movie manager Bruce Beresford is 80. Actor Bob Balaban is 75. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 75. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 74. Rock singer-musician Joey Spampinato is 72. Actor Marshall Manesh is 70. Actor Reginald VelJohn youngster is 68. Rhythm- and-blues singer J.T. Taylor is 67. Actor Jeff Perry is 65. Rock musician Tim Farriss (INXS) is 63. Actor Laura Innes is 63. Actor- singer Donovan Leitch is 53. Actor Andy Milder is 52. Actor Seth Peterson is 50. Country singer Emily Robison (The Chicks) is 48. Actor George Stults is 45. Actor Cam Gigandet is 38. Actor Agnes Bruckner is 35. Singer- musician Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes) is 35. Actor Shawn Pyfrom is 34. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 34. Actor Okieriete Onaodowan is 33. Country singer Dan Smyers (Dan & & Shay) is 33. Actor Kevin G. Schmidt is 32. Actor Parker Young is 32. Rapper Young Thug is 29.Actor Cameron Monaghan is 27.Singer- pianistGreyson Chance is 23.
Other popular or historical birthday celebration parties onAugust 16th
Amos Alonzo Stagg, football leader
Lawrence ofArabia, soldier
Otto Mesmer, comic musician
Frank Gifford, previous NFL player in addition to analyst
with The Associated Press in addition to HistoryOrb.com
