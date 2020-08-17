Today’s preferred birthday celebration parties list for August 16, 2020 contains celebrities James Cameron, Madonna

Top superstar birthday celebration parties on August 16, 2020

Birthday desires go out to James Cameron, Madonna in addition to all the numerous other celebrities with birthday celebration parties today.Check out our slide program listed here to see photos of preferred people changing a year older on August 16th in addition to learn a fascinating fact relating to each of them.

Kathie Lee Gifford authorizes the honor for remarkable informative talk program host for “Today Show with Kathie Lee & &Hoda “at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena,Calif (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/ AP)Chris Pizzello/Invision/ AP

TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford changes 67

Fun fact: She is Kendall in addition to Kylie Jenner’s godmother

James Cameron, from left, Zoe Saldana in addition to Mila Kunis appear at an occasion identifying Saldana with a celeb on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 3, 2018, inLos Angeles (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/ AP)Willy Sanjuan/Invision/ AP

Director James Cameron changes 66

Fun fact: Won all 3 of his Academy Awards for ‘Titanic’

Maluma, left, as well as Madonna carry out “Medellin” at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena inLas Vegas (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/ AP)Chris Pizzello/Invision/ AP

Singer Madonna transforms 62

Fun reality: Appeared as a vocalist at a club in the movie ‘Vision Quest’

Angela Bassett wins the honor for superior starlet in a dramatization collection for “9-1-1” at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday,Feb 22, 2020, in Pasadena,Calif (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/ AP

Actress Angela Bassett transforms 62

Fun reality: Appeared in several daytime soap early in her job consisting of ‘Ryan’ s Hope’ in addition to ‘Guiding Light’

Timothy Hutton, left, in addition to Brittany Snow existing the honor for remarkable leading for a drama collection at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday,Sept 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater inLos Angeles (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/ AP)Chris Pizzello/Invision/ AP

Actor Timothy Hutton changes 60

Fun fact: Set to appear in the upcoming TV change of the comic ‘Y: The Last Man’

Nancy Carell, left, in addition to Steve Carell get to the debut of “Vice” on Tuesday,Dec 11, 2018, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills,Calif (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/ AP)Chris Pizzello/Invision/ AP

Actor Steve Carell changes 58

Fun fact: Is the voice of Gru in the ‘Despicable Me’ franchise company

Vanessa Carlton, left, in addition to David Byrne talk at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, inNew York (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/ AP)Charles Sykes/Invision/ AP

Singer Vanessa Carlton changes 40

Fun fact: Began playing the piano while simply a child

Cristin Milioti in addition to Andy Samberg take part in the most effective of “Palm Springs” at the Library Center Theatre throughout the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday,Jan 26, 2020, in Park City,Utah (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/ AP)Charles Sykes/Invision/ AP

Actress Cristin Milioti changes 35

Fun fact: Recently starred in the motion picture ‘Palm Springs’ contrary Andy Samberg

Rumer Willis, left, in addition to Demi Moore take part in the Tom Ford disclose at Milk Studios throughout NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 on Friday,Feb 7, 2020, inLos Angeles (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/ AP)Jordan Strauss/Invision/ AP

Actress Rumer Willis changes 32

Fun fact: Daughter of Demi Moore in addition to Bruce Willis







More celebrities with birthday celebration parties today

Actor Ann Blyth is 92. Actor Gary Clarke is 87. Actor Julie Newmar is 87. Actor- singer Ketty Lester is 86. Actor John Standing is 86. Actor Anita Gillette is 84. Country singer Billy Joe Shaver is 81. Movie manager Bruce Beresford is 80. Actor Bob Balaban is 75. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 75. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 74. Rock singer-musician Joey Spampinato is 72. Actor Marshall Manesh is 70. Actor Reginald VelJohn youngster is 68. Rhythm- and-blues singer J.T. Taylor is 67. Actor Jeff Perry is 65. Rock musician Tim Farriss (INXS) is 63. Actor Laura Innes is 63. Actor- singer Donovan Leitch is 53. Actor Andy Milder is 52. Actor Seth Peterson is 50. Country singer Emily Robison (The Chicks) is 48. Actor George Stults is 45. Actor Cam Gigandet is 38. Actor Agnes Bruckner is 35. Singer- musician Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes) is 35. Actor Shawn Pyfrom is 34. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 34. Actor Okieriete Onaodowan is 33. Country singer Dan Smyers (Dan & & Shay) is 33. Actor Kevin G. Schmidt is 32. Actor Parker Young is 32. Rapper Young Thug is 29.Actor Cameron Monaghan is 27.Singer- pianistGreyson Chance is 23.

Other popular or historical birthday celebration parties onAugust 16th

Amos Alonzo Stagg, football leader

Lawrence ofArabia, soldier

Otto Mesmer, comic musician

Frank Gifford, previous NFL player in addition to analyst

with The Associated Press in addition to HistoryOrb.com

Prior superstar delightful truths (Associated Press)

Celebrity delightful truths

Emilia Clarke

Sophie Turner

Jason Momoa

Danielle Fishel in addition to the ‘Boy Meets World’ actors

Chris Hemsworth

Amanda Seyfried

Kat Dennings

Robert Downey Jr

Alyson Hannigan

Tiffani Amber Thiessen

Miley Cyrus

Emma Stone

Seth MacFarlane

Mark Hamill

Jennifer Lawrence & &Mila Kunis

David Hasselhoff

Lindsay Lohan

Natalie Portman

George Clooney

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Emma Watson

Alec Baldwin

Jenna Fischer

Kate Mara

Jennifer Aniston

Alan Alda

Betty White

Dave Matthews

Danica McKellar

Taylor Swift

Britney Spears

Bill Nye

Scarlett Johansson

Rachel McAd ams

Demi Moore

Julia Roberts

A check out previous flick in addition to tv-related delightful fact listings (Associated Press)

Movie in addition to TV delightful truths & & much more

10 preferred managers that terminated episodes of ‘The Office’

15 delightful truths relating to ‘The Office’

The Royal Family: Who is follower for the British Throne?

30 celebrities that were guest stars on ‘The Office’

88 celebrities that were birthed in Canada

In memoriam: Celebrities we dropped in 2019|2018

Oscars hosts considered that 1989

25 Fun truths relating to ‘Friends’|25 celebrities that appeared on ‘Friends’

25 celebrities you truly did not identify jumped on ‘Game of Thrones’

25 celebrities you truly did not identify turned up in ‘Boy Meets World’

The MCU timeline: From ‘Iron Man’ to ‘Avengers: Endgame’

20 delightful truths relating to ‘The Phantom Menace’ for its 20th wedding celebration anniversary

15 delightful truths relating to ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ to memorialize its 15th wedding celebration anniversary

20 delightful truths relating to ‘Love Actually’

Relive your young people with these 120 Hanna-Barbera computer animations

Fun truths relating to ‘The Big Lebowski’ in addition to 20 numerous other movies changing 20 in 2018

Fun truths relating to ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ for its 20th wedding celebration anniversary

Celebrate ‘Dirty Dancing’ changing 30 with these delightful truths

20 delightful truths relating to ‘Scream’ for its 20th wedding celebration anniversary

‘Romeo + Juliet’ changes 20: Where are they presently

Want to see much more celeb birthday celebration parties along with additional delightful truths short articles? Follow me on Facebook for the most as much as day by clicking the “like” change listed here.