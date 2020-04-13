Todd Gurley woke up the ‘hatred’ of a member of the Hall of Fame

One of the transfers more flashy the low season in the NFL was the arrival of Todd Gurley to the Atlanta Falcons and without having made her debut in the season 2020, you start on 10 September, he began to attract attention in the media by revealing a ‘hate’ unexpected.

With his arrival to the Falcons, Gurley decided to choose the number 21 for his jerseythe same column that was used the member of the Hall of Fame, Deion Sanders. Why? It was probably an homage, but the broker stated that the exdefensive back is upset with him for is choice.

Photo: Gettyimages.



“Prime (Sanders), I was ‘hating’. I told him not to use it. If I were Prime, nor do I want anyone to take my number”, said Gurley in an interview granted to the radio station radio 92.9 The Game in Atlanta. What if Todd came in with the left foot in the affections of the fans of the Falcons?

Sanders played for five seasons with the team to Atlanta after being selected in the fifth position of the Draft in 1989. Despite not reaching a Super Bowl with this team, became a legend of the Falcons by, among other things, to achieve seven touchdowns: log atypical for a player in his position.

It was the same Deion Sanders, who was commissioned to clarify the situation of the alleged anger with Todd Gurley: “I was joking with @TG3II (Gurley) I Love this young man and proud that he will represent them well (the number). I love these kids that play today and wish them all the best. A number did not Prime, Prime did the number”, said Sanders on his Twitter account.