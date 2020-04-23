“Together at home” : all the songs from the benefit concert brought together in one opus – Vibration

This Saturday, April 18, while the pandemic of the novel coronavirus paralyzes still currently the world, thee One World : Together at Homethe benefit concert organized by Lady Gaga’s support in the fight against the coronavirus, has kept its promises thanks to celebrities are outstanding Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, Angela or even Lizzo. If all artists are products from their place of confinement, is filming at home, the replay of the event is now available on YouTube.

An album and nearly 128 million dollars in donations

While Lady Gaga and Global Citizen, had already raised $ 35 million for the benefit of the world health Organization, a sum which will be devoted to the fight against the coronavirus, the success of this special evening allowed harvest 127.9 million of dollars in promise of giftsor 117,9 million euros to support health care providers and the response fund supportive Covid-19 the world health Organization. “$ 55.1 million will be given to the fund for response and solidarity of the WHO and 72.8 million dollars will go to local and regional stakeholders”reports the NGO Global Citizen in a press release.

$127.9 million for COVID-19 terrain. That is the power and impact of One World: #TogetherAtHome. Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event. To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon. pic.twitter.com/QudE6j7reF — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

And for all those who have been captivated by ceight hours, interspersed with interviews and live sessionsall the songs performed during the evening are now compiled in the form of an album which will be available free of charge from the platforms of streaming.