Together at Home ‘attracts nearly 21MM of views

Saturday, 20.7 million people have watched One World: Together at Home of Lady Gaga.

Figures from Nielsen represent only a part of the american public also. The report does not contain the totals of the streaming services, and online outlets that have hosted the event. The televised event of two hours, was started in partnership with Global Citizen. It was released on 26 networks in the United States during the time period of 20 h to 22 h.

One World: Together at Home has been organised by Lady Gaga and has presented artists from around the world.

The concert in streaming helped to raise funds for the agents of first-line health and the world health Organization. To date, more than 127 million dollars has been raised. More than 5 million people have participated in the concert on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

In addition, it was broadcast the most social of television. The most engagement came from the accounts of celebrities: 83% of engagement came from followers of Lady Gaga and Priyanka Chopra Jones.

One World: Together at Home started with Lady Gaga sitting at her piano, performing a rendition of “Smile” by Charlie Chaplin.

Among the other artists in the house, include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang , Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Jones, Shah Rukh Khan, Taylor Swift, and Steve Wonder among others.

Among the entertainment were cameos of health care workers, first-line, who were educating the viewers. The advice included information on the virus COVID-19 and prevention efforts. It also included interviews and opinions from experts, officials of the WHO.

The effort is only one of many efforts the entertainment in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

During this time, the music industry, live is still closed and the future of concerts and tours 2020 is unknown. Countries such as France, Belgium and Germany prohibit the concerts of the summer. Artists such as Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber have completely cancelled their tours.