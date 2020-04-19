Together At Home: Beckham and 4 Italians also in the show Lady Gaga VIDEO

Lady Gaga as Bob Geldof. One World: Together At Home, the mega-benefit concert 8 hours organized by the pop star in New York with Global Citizien to support the world health Organization in the fight against Covid-19. The show, a sort of Live Aid at home, and is distributed in our country by Rai Uno (today at midnight and a half there has the answer), Rai Radio2 and RayPlay, while in the rest of the world there are many channels which broadcast the event : among others, Abc, Cbs, Nbc, Bbc Music, Mtv, as well as the platforms of streaming Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

A jukebox in the real world, a playlist live world of what to draw, providing you with emotion and comfort in this difficult time for our world. An event which, although time-consuming, unfortunately, the head of a tragedy that is unbearable, has all the references to enter in the history of the music, just take a look at the participants to get an idea.

In fact, the historical icons such as Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Elton John have responded to the appeal of Lady Gaga, music idols of lovers rock from the 90’s like Billie Joe Armstrong, Eddie Vedder, The Killers and Chris Martin and artists a symbol of a more recent history of the music Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, Usher and John Legend. Of course, there will be the idols of the generation Z are represented in the first line by Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith and Camilla Cabello.

In addition to the interventions of doctors Maria Luisa Azzolini of Milan and Giovanna Panzironi of Rome, theItaly has two international artists to success with Zucchero and Andrea BocelliInter fan back from the Easter event at the cathedral of Milan, and protagonist of the finale Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Lang Lang and John Legend.

The world of football is represented by the former champion, English Manchester United, Real Madrid and Milan: David Beckham

with his wife, former Spice Girl, Victoria. All, of course, strictly connected to from home under the guidance of the stars US Talk Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

Conspicuously absent these musicians of the 80’s, who lived directly to the front of Geldof and Midge Ure. In particular, two of the rock stars are more involved politically on the planet: Bono Vox and Bruce Springsteen. The Boss, to tell the truth, was not even present at Live Aid: a choice that he regretted several times. Springsteen, however, has already guaranteed its commitment on Covid-19 for Jersey 4 Jersey, a fundraiser for New Jersey, which gave him birth, released on Apple Music Italian 1 Thursday, April 23.