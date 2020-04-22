Together at Home broadcast on CStar !

While the release of the album Chromatica is postponed, Lady Gaga does not remain inactive. His initiative concert giant has managed to unite a host of international artists and stars who will meet on the 18th of April next for a concert giant in support of the nursing staff and with the partnership of the association Global Citizen and WHO.

Presented by the three hosts of the Late Shows Americans, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, the event will bring together the who’s who of the international scene. With particular Niall Horan, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish, Pharrell Williams, Paul McCartney, Shawn Mendes, SuperM or Taylor Swift among many others.

There will also be French-speaking artists including the world famous Celine Dion but also the young belgian Angela and the French Christine & The Queens.

????BIG NEWS: We’ve just announced MORE ARTISTS for One World: #TogetherAtHome, including @JLo, @Oprah, @taylorswift13, and more. Tune in on April 18 to join the fight against the COVID-19 crisis: https://t.co/UiNeGUFpKd pic.twitter.com/cIcDu6zsTd — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 14, 2020

Jet lag, one must wake up in the night from Saturday to Sunday from 02 to 04 hours in the morning to take the program on the channel partners : France 2 and CStar in France. Don’t worry, the replay will also be disponile on the platform MyCanal for 72 hours !