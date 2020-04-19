Together At Home”, organized by Lady Gaga on Sudinfo (video)

Stuck at home, spectators confined around the world were able to follow this Saturday night and this night an event in line outside the norm, bringing together hundreds of stars and personalities, in support of the caregivers, struggling with the new coronavirus. Initiated by the singer Lady Gaga, the concert global virtual “One World : Together At Home” (” One-world, whole-home’), supported by the movement Global Citizen, in collaboration with WHO, has started in 20 hours and ended at 4 in the morning in Belgium. You are able to follow it live on Sudinfo.be

The platform of social action, Global Citizen organized on Saturday evening a live broadcast in partnership with Lady Gaga to support the care personnel and the work of the world health Organization (WHO). This benefit concert “One World : Together At Home” was held for the benefit of the fund “Covid-19 Response Solidarity Fund” set up by the WHO. There appeared to be leading experts in global health, as well as artists and actors from around the world.

On the menu : the apparitions of artists and performance signed by the great names of music such as Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billie EIlish, Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney, Chris Martin (Coldplay), Andrea Boccelli, Taylor Swift, Pharell Williams, Lizzo, the Rolling Stones, etc, Three French-speaking artists joined the show, Céline Dion, Christine and the Queens, and our Belgian Angela.

All these figures are produced from their place of confinement. To make the link, a trio of presenters are stars in the United States hosted the second part of the show : Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

The show of 8 pm was divided into two parts :

– The pre-showwith many of the artists and stories and images filmed with the nursing staff, began at 20 hours, with in particular the presence of Angela. It lasted for 6 hours, until 2 o’clock in the morning.

– The main showwith a duration of 2 hours and with the biggest stars, has started at 2 o’clock in the morning and finished at around 4 hours in Belgium.

To relive the entirety of the show, here’s the video (8 hours !) :

In television, Plug RTL rebroadcasts the second part this Sunday, 19 April at 18: 15. Our neighbour, france, France 2 the rebroadcasts this Sunday at 22: 45.

The artists and personalities (non-exhaustive list) :

ADAM LAMBERT – ALICIA KEYS – AMY POEHLER – ANDRA DAY – ANDREA BOCELLI – ANGÈLE – ANITTA – ANNIE LENNOX – AWKWAFINA – BECKY G – BEN PLATT – BILLIE EILISH – BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG BILLY RAY CYRUS – BLACK COFFEE – BRIDGET MOYNAHAN – BURNA BOY – CAMILA CABELLO – CASSPER NYOVEST – CELINE DION – CHARLIE PUTH – CHRIS MARTIN – CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS – COMMON – CONNIE BRITTON – DANAI GURIRA – DAVID & VICTORIA BECKHAM – DELTA GOODREM – DON CHEADLE – EASON CHAN – EDDIE VEDDER – ELLEN DEGENERES – ELLIE GOULDING – ELTON JOHN – ERIN RICHARDS – FINNEAS – HEIDI KLUM – HOZIER – HUSSAIN AL JASMI – IDRIS AND SABRINA ELBA – J BALVIN – JACK BLACK – JACK JOHNSON – JACKY CHEUNG – JAMEELA JAMIL – JAMES MCAVOY – JASON SEGEL – JENNIFER HUDSON – JENNIFER LOPEZ – JESS GLYNNE JESSIE J – JESSIE REYEZ – JIMMY FALLON – JIMMY KIMMEL – JOHN LEGEND – JUANES – KACEY MUSGRAVES – KEITH URBAN – KERRY WASHINGTON – KESHA – LADY ANTEBELLUM – LADY GAGA – LANG LANG – LESLIE ODOM JR. – LEWIS HAMILTON – LIAM-PAYNE – LILI REINHART – LILLY SINGH – LILY TOMLIN – LINDSEY VONN – LISA MISHRA – LIZZO – LL COOL J – LOLA LENNOX – LUIS FONSI – LUPITA’NYONG O – MALUMA – MAREN MORRIS – MATT BOMER – MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY – MEGAN RAPINOE – MICHAEL BUBLÉ – MILKY CHANCE – NAOMI OSAKA – NATTI NATASHA – NIALL HORAN – NOMZAMO MBATHA – OPRAH WINFREY – PAUL MCCARTNEY – PHARRELL WILLIAMS – P. K. SUBBAN – PICTURE THIS – PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS – RITA ORA – SAM HEUGHAN – SAM SMITH – SAMUEL L JACKSON – SARAH JESSICA PARKER – SEBASTIAN YATRA – SHAH RUKH KHAN – SHAWN MENDES – SHERYL CROW – SHO MADJOZI – SOFI TUKKER – STEPHEN COLBERT – STEVIE WONDER – SUPERM – TAYLOR SWIFT – THE KILLERS – TIM GUNN – USHER – VISHAL MISHRA – ZUCCHERO