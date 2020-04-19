Together at Home”, special COVID-19

Stars of music, sports and comedy came together for an evening of entertainment unparalleled, with One World: Together at Home on Saturday. The special two-hour was celebrated for the health workers and educated the masses about the risks and prevention of COVID-19, in addition to entertain us with performances of some of the biggest names in music.

The host, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel opened the show, noting that the event was not a fundraiser; in fact, 50 million dollars have already been collected to support the response Fund solidarity COVID-19 of the world health Organization. Produced by Global Citizen, One World (that was broadcast Saturday on ABC, CBS, NBC, and a multitude of cable channels and streamers) has presented the real stories of doctors, nurses and families first line of the world, as well as expert advice from the WHO and various diseases. specialists. Between the songs, actors, comedians and other celebrities have seized the microphone to speak to the medical workers who fight against the pandemic COVID-19, including Oprah Winfrey, David and Victoria Beckham, Ellen DeGeneres, Kerry Washington, Amy Poehler, LL COOL J and Lupita’nyong o.

So who has taken the “scene” #TogetherAtHome? Organized in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the show was a programming packed full of Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, and Mother Monster, herself.

The unity and positivity have emerged as the common themes of the night. Lady Gaga opened the show with a cover of the classic by Charlie Chaplin / Nat King Cole, “Smile”, while Stevie Wonder has followed up with a medley powerful that started with “Lean On Me” by Bill Withers. And legendary artists came to continue. Paul McCartney of the Beatles was used “Lady Madonna” of the group before that Elton John does an interpretation exciting “I’m still standing”. Even Gaga, herself, has shared a video of his descent to Sir Elton:

The cover “Safety Dance” Fallon and The Roots (played on instruments of the class, of course) has provided a lot of lightness, spliced with videos of doctors and nurses dancing in the hallways of the hospital. Even the Rolling Stones have lent their talent with a stripped-down version of their hit from 1969, “You can’t always get what you want.”

What performance was your favorite? Vote in the poll below, then expand in the comments section.

