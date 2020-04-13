together at home, the show charity of Lady Gaga to support the WHO

Several stars will go to this concert charity including Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Lizzo… After the concert Elton John in march who had managed to raise more than seven million eurosit is now the turn of Lady Gaga to engage in the fight against the Coronavirus by raising funds for nursing staff through a concert virtual charity. This event will be conducted in collaboration with the association’s Global Citizen and the WHO.

What stars will be attending ?

Organized by Lady Gaga and the organization Global Citizen, the show called “One World : Together At Home” will be hosted by the three great presenters americans Jimmy Fallon the Show ” The Tonight Show “, Jimmy Kimmel the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and Stephen Colbert the ” Late Show “.

The great show of charity will bring together several musicians and stars of all kinds !

Of great captions like Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Andrea Boccelli and Paul McCartney to new sensations as Billie Eilish and Lizzo in passing by John Legend, Alanis Morissette, Chris Martin and Eddie Vedder… not to mention Lady Gaga of course.

The musicians will not be alone at the rendezvous ! The footballer David Beckham and the actor Idris Elba have also confirmed their participation in this event, which promises unforgettable.

When will it take place ?

It is during the night of 18 to 19 April that the concert will be held. The show, which is for the purpose of harvest fund in order to support the medical staff will be broadcast live on the streaming platform France.tv 21 hours to 2 hours in the morning of Saturday, April 18 and then the television channel France 2 will broadcast the short version of the concert of 2 hours up to 4 hours in the morning !

Viewers will also be able to watch the concert live on CStar.

The short version of the concert will also be rebroadcast on Sunday, 19 April on France 2 from 22: 45. The concert will be available on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and even on Amazon.

$ 35 million already raised

Lady Gaga said, on the 6th of April last, that, thanks to the generous donations several businessmen, a sum of more than 35 million dollars has been raised to support the efforts against the Covid-19.

The initiative has managed to raise these funds, #TogetherAtHome, has been launched by the association Global Citizen and was attended by stars such as John Legend and Chris Martin, who have again responded to this and will be part of guests of the mega show.

An album delayed because of the epidemic

On the 24th of march last, Lady Gaga had announced that she was going to see the release of his album “Chromatica”, supposed to be released on April 7, because of the crisis situation, current health. A lot fans had been disappointed following the announcement of the star. This concert will be an opportunity for them to comfort himself.

