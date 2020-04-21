Together at home: unmade beds, shelves of awards and garlands of light – a concert virtual gives a rare glimpse of celebrity homes News | Ents & the Arts

The concert, virtual One World: Together At Home has brought together millions of people this weekend to raise funds for front-line workers during the pandemic COVID-19.
With all the world of the organizer Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift Mr. Elton John and mr. Paul Mccartney participate, not only was this an opportunity to sing with your favourite stars, but also to cast a glance into the houses, where they spend coronavirus lock.
As your work colleagues during meetings Zoom / Teams in the morning, it is fair to say that some have made more effort than others to choose the sets of their performance.
Here is our selection of the best (and worst) of COVID-19 environment that celebrities are ready to show the world.
More than 100 artists have interpreted songs as part of the benefit concert, hosted by Lady Gaga, the world health Organization (WHO) and the nonprofit group Global Citizen.
The event, which was streamed live online and broadcast on television, is the largest effort of celebrities to entertain millions of people in a situation of deadlock and raise funds during the pandemic.