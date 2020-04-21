Together at home: unmade beds, shelves of awards and garlands of light – a concert virtual gives a rare glimpse of celebrity homes News | Ents & the Arts

The concert, virtual One World: Together At Home has brought together millions of people this weekend to raise funds for front-line workers during the pandemic COVID-19.

With all the world of the organizer Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift Mr. Elton John and mr. Paul Mccartney participate, not only was this an opportunity to sing with your favourite stars, but also to cast a glance into the houses, where they spend coronavirus lock.

As your work colleagues during meetings Zoom / Teams in the morning, it is fair to say that some have made more effort than others to choose the sets of their performance.

Here is our selection of the best (and worst) of COVID-19 environment that celebrities are ready to show the world.

Image:

Unfortunately, she was not playing the house in the video If You Had My Love, but you can always count on Jennifer Lopez for a bit of glamour. No preview inside, but we had trees and light strings. Marks, backdrop, J-Lo!



Image:

But the fans of Taylor Swift may have been a little disappointed. The star did not reveal much, keeping things simple with just a background effect of watercolor pink rose while she played the piano for an emotional performance Soon You Get Better.



Image:

John Legend has also kept things simple with a white wall in the back … wait a minute, what is there on these shelves? Oh, these old things? Nothing really, just the Grammy awards and few other awards (strategically placed). Nothing to see here.



Image:

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been given the best background of Little Mix: snacks, bar, and disks for good measure. Charming. Jesy Nelson + chandelier sequined arrived in second position but Jade Thirlwall (curtains beige) and Perrie Edwards (a cupboard?) – must try harder. Pic: BBC



Image:

Go, Beyonce! We wanted to take a look in the house of the queen Bey. We wanted Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi in the background, maybe Jay-Z doing the dishes. Beautiful sky, however, and accessories to worry about makeup in lockdown. One for the ‘Gram.



Image:

The singer and producer Charlie Puth was staying in the home of his parents, and your account clearly on the help to make her bed. Don’t worry, it was just the whole world watching. No need to make efforts in our behalf.



Image:

The cushion of the organiser, Lady Gaga seemed perhaps unusually discreet for a woman who was formerly of the meat, with only a few lights window twinkling and candles placed in front of the camera. Very zen.



Image:

Since the family home in Los Angeles, Billie Eilish and her older brother Finneas O’connell in a simple environment, with a mirror art-deco interior and an outdoor space with a view.



Image:

Billie-Joe Armstrong of Green Day has presented his collection of guitars and his blue pads, but not much in interpreting Wake Me Up When September Ends.



Image:

Most of the Rolling Stones seemed to have houses with good colours, the red brick is the theme of the lock for (in the sense of the needles of a watch) Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts. Ronnie Wood missed the memo, but has a nice palm tree inside so all is forgiven.



Image:

You remember that episode of the renovation show diy uk you can’t remember the name, but that is certainly produced in the 90’s, or 00, where the children have taken over and built a slide from the top of the house? This seems to have happened to Jimmy Fallon.



Image:

No flowers, surprisingly, for Sir Elton John. Instead, he moved his piano out and has chosen a great hedge for his background while he was playing I’m Still Standing.



Image:

Sir Tom Jones has opted for a mixture of wall art and nostalgia, showing a photo of the house on Laura Street, in the south of Wales, in which he was born and grew up. Pic: BBC



Image:

Anything of indicator of the share of Sir Paul McCartney, with fitted wardrobes in wood not giving anything. Well, wait a minute – is this the logo of Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band that we spy in the top left?



More than 100 artists have interpreted songs as part of the benefit concert, hosted by Lady Gaga, the world health Organization (WHO) and the nonprofit group Global Citizen.

The event, which was streamed live online and broadcast on television, is the largest effort of celebrities to entertain millions of people in a situation of deadlock and raise funds during the pandemic.