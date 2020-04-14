TOGETHER AT HOME” will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS and CStar ! !

[Infos TV] In support of the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, The group Canal Plus and beIN SPORTS will be broadcasting the global event “ONE WORLD : TOGETHER AT HOME” rendezvous in the night of Saturday 18 to Sunday 19 April at 2.00 am in the morning !

Organized in collaboration with the international artist LADY GAGAthis concert grand virtual will be devoted to the fight against the pandemic COVID-19 and in the support of health professionals in first line. This historic celebration will include appearances and performances from Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder..

The concert on beIN SPORTS !

beIN SPORTS will broadcast the global event “ONE WORLD : TOGETHER AT HOME” on beIN SPORTS 1 and on his website www.beinsports.com. beIN SPORTS supports the World Health Organization in its fight against the pandemic COVID-19

This concert virtual world is a new initiative supported by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO). beIN MEDIA GROUP works with WHO since the beginning of the pandemic coronavirus, sharing its guidelines and its recommendations through its international network, while actively participating in campaigns #SafeHands and #HealthyAtHome to promote messages of awareness and the fight against the pandemic.

The concert on Canal Plus !

In order to give access to the greatest number in this global event of solidarity and sharing, the Canal+ Group has provided a diffusion device exceptional. The Group Canal+ will broadcast this special concert in 30 countries, putting in place the following arrangement :

Live broadcast on CSTAR in France on the night of Saturday 18 to Sunday 19 April at 2.00 am in the morning. The concert will be live on the social networks CSTAR with the hashtag #TogetherAtHome. It will be then available for 72 hours on myCANAL ; the event will also be aired on Sunday 19 April in prime time on Canal+ Africa, as well as on the antennae of the Group in Poland, Vietnam, and Myanmar.