“Together, we will succeed” : in video, Celine Dion thanked the workers and the personal caregiver

The quebec singer has proved rather discreet since the beginning of the confinement, but she does not forget to give news to his fans. Wednesday, 15 April, Celine Dion wished to address especially to medical staff to thank them for their commitment. In a video of almost two minutes broadcast on Instagramthe star of 52-year-old evokes the courage of all those who are still working in these times “incredibly difficult”.

There are a lot of heroes outside

“Most of us follow the advice to stay at home. But there are a lot of heroes out there who go to work every day risking and sacrificing their lives for us.

These people have families and loved ones for whom they care, but they will still be at work to save us.” In this message she has recorded a French version and an English version, Celine Dion address his thoughts in particular “to health professionals, first responders, social workers and providers of essential services such as grocery stores and delivery people.”

“We will be forever grateful”

Hair pulled in a bun and wearing a sweater pale pink, the interpreter of For you to love me still, speaks with emotion. “We do not you will never be enough. We salute your courage and we pray for you. Thank you so much for the heroic work you do for our world. We will be forever grateful.” In her message, Celine Dion also reminds us of the importance of respecting the rules of social distancing and ends on a note of encouragement. “Take care of each other. And I am certain that together we shall succeed. Be careful.”

For her part, the mother of three children lives in this period of containment in the family. Last weekend for Easter, she unveiled a photo of her wearing rabbit ears. Next scene, the diva of Charlemagne, has announced via Instagram his participation in the concert One World : Together At Home. The benefits of this show, hosted by Lady Gaga and the association of Global Citizen will be donated to the World Health Organization. Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Pharrel Williams, John Legend, Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Lopez but also Christine & The Queens, and Angela and many other artists will be reunited for this evening of music to follow on France 2 and france.tv in the night of 18 to 19 April.

