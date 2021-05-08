Together with Sephora, Jennifer Lopez will give away products in collaboration

Jlo Beauty, the successful beauty goods brand of the “Bronx Diva”, Jennifer Lopez, prepares in conjunction with the also super renowned Sephora cosmetics store, incredible surprises for its most loyal followers.

While, the renowned cosmetics store company, from its website, has a site exclusively for the sale of JLo products, where we can find them with everything and their prices.

This is nothing new, as last December, the singer announced that her first beauty brand, JLo Beauty, with skincare products, would see the light, the first of January of this new year, and this has now become a complete reality.

Let’s remember that everything was communicated via a live video from her profile of the camera social network, where the New Yorker announced that her products are exclusively for purchase at the renowned beauty products store, Sephora, and fans, were fascinated by the fact.

And it is that we can not fail to mention that, among the many urban legends of celebrities that proliferate, that of Lopez’s skincare routine has been impressively sticky, because if you have to believe in the rumors, the characteristic mellow glow that the dancer turned singer, actress, and tycoon bottled into a best-selling fragrance can be attributed to a mixture of head to toe of “Creme de La. Mer.”

While all the other women in the world rationed the expensive ointment, the model, supposedly bathing in it, and since then, has denied these claims, but the intrigue around what, exactly, has helped this splendid woman maintain the flexible complexion of an airbrush-painted goddess has only grown over the years.

So, when JLo Beauty debuts, a collection of 8 skincare staples that was released on January 1 of this year, “Do you want to know how I got my skin?, how do I look like this?” he asked a Zoom room full of dazzled editors a few weeks ago. “This is what I do.”

After months of anticipation and mind-blowing selfies, Jennifer officially launched the entire collection, with this message: “The last three years, we’ve been working on the products, but we finally did well,” she said during an appearance on American television, “I think I went back to everyone a little crazy because I didn’t want to put my name on anything that didn’t work out or that wasn’t exactly what I wanted it to be.”

Now, the novelty is that the singer from her stories on Instagram and in collaboration with the store, launched an excellent communication, first, inviting that they do not miss the virtual event of the renowned cosmetics store where she herself will be presenting.

He also placed this message: “Customers who redeem this reward will receive Jlobeauty products and branded loot,” he also stated that one of the participants would randomly earn the entire collection of their products.

The aforementioned event will be on May 26 from 9 p.m. East Time, in case you are one of those interested in earning the products of this sublime merchandise, we invite you, like the New Yorker he hem, to participate with its code that will be sent to you by “swipe up” in its history.