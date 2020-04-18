Toluca: Jose Manuel ‘Chepo’ de la Torre throws a hard message against the Ascent MX

After the decision of Enrique Bonilla to eliminate the ascent and descent in the Liga MXto launch the new League of Developmentmany characters in mexican soccer came out in defence of the Ascent MXhowever, José Manuel “el Chepo” de la Torre sent was quite critical of the division of silver.

In an interview W Sports, the technical director of the Red devils of Toluca said that if the teams of the Ascent MX do not have the solvency to stay in the first division, the league is not anything competitive.

“If the League of Ascent doesn’t have that quality to keep a team in the first division, it wasn’t so competitive”

The Tower also commented that he hopes, and the new League of Development actually helps to forge new players for the first division, since one of the advantages of the Ascent MX, which was that it could sign players of quality at a lower price in the Liga MX.

“I think that has to be done in a league of very strong (of development) that could compete and that nourish the Liga MX”