Toluca: Rodrigo Salinas believes that Osorio was ‘Unfair’ not to convene the Mexican

One of the best players in the Toluca in the last few years has been Rodrigo Salinas, who has maintained a regular level set with scarlet. Despite the evil moment that crosses the computer, the ‘Strpper’ Salinas expects the team to find his best level once you resume the Closing.

The right side indicated that the last weeks were hard, as they were eliminated from the Copa MX and lIga were not able to get the three points with Atlasteam that had not won since the arrival of Rafa Puente Jr.

“In our panorama, we lost a semi-final of the Cup here in our home, then the weekend sticks to us Atlas, I think that was complicated pressure. In the table we see already a little bit behind of the above and let’s hope that this strike we want for the good of us, and we can aspire to a qualification”.

Salinas was going through its best moment during the stage of Juan Carlos Osorio with the Mexican; however, despite their good performances, the technical colombian never summoned him.