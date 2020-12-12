Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen to move to “Billionaires’ Bunker”

The couple has purchased a property on Indian Creek Island, Florida, to build their dream home.

Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, will move to Miami’s ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island, known as “Billionaires’ Bunker,” reports the New York Post.

The outlet was also the first to report that Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were heading to the Bunker after purchasing a $ 30 million property.

Gisele and Brady, according to the newspaper, paid more than $ 17 million for their Indian Creek Island property.

Brady and Gisele’s plan is to demolish the current home on the Indian Creek Island property and build their dream home on the lines of the Architectural Digest-covered mansion in Brentwood, California, which the couple sold to Dr. Dre.

They are both avid fans of design, even fans of “doorknobs,” and Gisele is particularly interested in ensuring that all of its properties are ecologically sound.

Brady was spotted on the island property in recent weeks, sailing his new 40-foot Viva a Vida superyacht.

His close friends, supermodel Adriana Lima and billionaire Jeff Soffer, already live on the island, although the Post reports that Lima is looking to sell.

Indian Creek has 13 full-time police officers as well as Midshipmen for just 29 residences.