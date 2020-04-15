Tom Brady confesses that he was about to be separated from Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady, new quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, confessed that he was on the point of separating from his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen two years ago. Gisele was not satisfied with our marriage. I needed a change. He told Me that although it work for me, was not the same for her. Sometimes in a relationship you find yourself in a point where everything works for you, but what is important is that the relationship works for the two. There are that work in the two parts for it to be sustainable”, said on ‘The Howard Stern Show’.

