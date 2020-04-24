Tom Brady has wrong house and breaks in to a neighbor

The field marshal Tom Brady he has had several moments of curious since I live in Tampa, Florida. The first when he wanted to train in a park and was evicted by the quarantine measures taken by the coronavirus; and this Thursday it became known that the wrong house when you search for the offensive coordinator of the Buccaneers.

After 20 years of stay in New England, where he played with the Patriots, just last month, his home is in Tampa, where he has gone as a player for the Buccaneers, who have given him a contract for two seasons and $ 50 million, in addition to being able to win nine more in incentives.

After leaving the Patriots, with which they expected would end his career having won six Super Bowl, Brady has been the subject of several curious facts.

Last week, a city employee told Brady that he could not exercise in a public park in downtown Tampa due to the orders of the city to stay home and be the enclosed area by the COVID-19.

And earlier this month, Brady had another episode even more embarrassing when you enter a house wrong.

According to the internet portal TMZ, last April 7, Brady had planned to visit the house of the offensive coordinator of the Buccaneers, Byron Leftwichto pick up some material that needed preparation.

But the big surprise for Brady was that he entered the house next door without the call before you find yourself face to face with the owner and realize that he was wrong.

The person that Brady found was to David Kramerthe owner of the adjoining house to that of Leftwich, who like the legendary quarterback, he was surprised to see a tall man who came to your property without expecting.

After the two exchanged several questions in search of some kind of explanation of what was happening, Brady realized that he had the wrong house, apologized to Kramer and left the running of the place, as explained by the owner of the dwelling on your website.

Kramer also admits that he never forget the face that put Brady when she realized she had the wrong house, or he is the great surprise that was to be confronted with a situation completely unexpected, and with a character as important.

With information from EFE