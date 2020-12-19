Tom Brady is mired in controversy for his incongruity

After receiving federal aid at one of his businesses, he spends millions on his move to Indian Creek in Miami.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s husband, is in the middle of a controversy in Florida after buying a $ 2 million luxury yacht now that he moves with his family to the exclusive Indian Creek Island in Miami, after signing his millionaire contract with the local soccer team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to the New York Post, Tom Brady faced a major negative reaction due to the millionaire purchase, as his company, TB12, recently received a new loan from the federal paycheck protection program (PPP) of US $ 960 thousand, which is the support of the US government to help small businesses survive during the pandemic.

The 12-meter boat, nicknamed “Viva a Vida” in Portuguese, in honor of Gisele’s environmental initiative, arrived in St. Petersburg, Florida, and social media users were not silent, criticizing the Buccaneers quarterback. for spending so much money after receiving federal funds, while many are struggling as a result of the financial crisis that covid-19 is leaving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Sawyer Hackett, senior consultant to Julián Castro, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of the United States, went to Twiter to criticize him: “Tom Brady’s company took almost US $ 1 million in PPP loans, while 52% of small businesses who signed up for the support received no help. Tom Brady is worth $ 200 million, ”the man complained.

Another follower also reminded him that his Brazilian wife has a net worth of US $ 400 million.

“All of your favorite artists, restaurants, and bars were crushed or destroyed by COVID and the inept federal response,” one woman tweeted. “But hey, Tom Brady’s company got a $ 960,855 PPP loan to keep buying snake oil and muddy cotton T-shirts with a horrible logo.”

That multi-million dollar purchase joins another recent purchase when Brady and Bündchen bought their new mansion on Indian Creek Island for $ 17 million.