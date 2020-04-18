Tom Brady lost the position as the number one in sales, for the time being

Brady offers a unique experience to be a work of charity 1:23

(CNN Spanish)– Considered by many as the best quarterback in the history of the NFL, has ceased to be the number one in the sale of items with his image in the united States. That position has Patrick Mahomes II, who occupies the first place in the sales report of the 50 players that more sales have been generated in the last year.

The list of the NFLPA (for its acronym in English), covers the period between march 1, 2019 and February 29, 2020. The items in consideration for the report of sales are going; from t-shirts and sports clothes, to collectibles or curious as products for pets.

The report is generated by more than 70 companies that distribute these products with an official license. Brady has dominated this market in the past 18 years, almost since he entered the NFL just two decades ago.

The six-times winner of the Super Bowl with the Patriots was in the position number 1 during the past three years and has been among the three first since 2002. Another impressive record to this legend active in the NFL, which they predict will be back in the number one in sales now with its arrival to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Look: The t-shirt of Brady with the Buccaneers

Mahomes was the feeling of the last campaign and with just 24 years, won the last Super Bowl with the Chiefs, the first for the team from Kansas City in 50 years.

The career of this young figure has had a meteoric rise since his arrival to the NFL in 2017. In 2018 he was named as the best player of the regular season (MVP) and has broken a host of records to his young age, which positions it as a successor to nato’s own Brady.

These are the first 10 players of the list of 50 with the highest sales in items with your image:

1. Patrick Mahomes II-Kansas City Chiefs

2. Tom Brady-Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Patriots until 2020)

3. Lamar Jackson-Baltimore Ravens

4. Ezekiel Elliott-Cowboys Dallas

5. Baker Mayfield-Browns Cleveland

6. Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers

7. Odell Beckham Jr.-Browns of Cleveland

8. Khadil Mack-Bears of Chicago

9. Jimmy Garoppolo-San Francisco 49ERS

10. George Kittle-San Francisco 49ERS