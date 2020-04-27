Tom Brady may have violated a rule the NFL with Buccaneers

The new quarterback Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady, was able to break a rule of the NFL to reunite with his offensive coordinator before the start of the season.

This would be the second mistake of the player in 42 years, the first was to train in a park so that the police sent him to his house out in the quarantine and the second was to have gone to the house of a stranger when I was looking for his offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich.

Although Brady did not face legal charges for their mistakes, the teams of the NFL they want a penalty because apparently broke a rule.

Since according to the rules of the NFL, the players and coaches can’t talk game, meet, or even see a playbook together before the start of the low season of a team, and this program even does not start to Tampa, Brady apparently it would have violated the rules of the competition to go to the house of Leftwich.

