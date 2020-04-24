Tom Brady talks about the penis of Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady is a football player very sure of your masculinity. Enough to make comments quite positive about the penis of his teammate Rob Gronkowski. In an interview with Howard Stern on his radio program, Brady recalled some of the moments that you both spent together in the locker room while the press interviewed the team:

“Literally, he threw the towel on the shoulder and walked into the locker room with all the reporters present. He did not mind being naked at all. He even strutted“. -Tom Brady

The Howard Stern Show

“It’s like a Greek god”: Tom Brady on Gronkowski

To this, Tom Brady added that even when he believed that all members of the men are very similar, re-emphasised that the Gronkowski was the exception. Howard took this time to get more information to the husband of Giselle Bündchen and this is what they said:

“Yes, he has an amazing penis. It is exactly as you’d imagine is”. To check on our own what he said Tom Brady in this radio program, we just need a gif that came out of a press conference in the locker room of the Patriots, where we can see far to Gronkowski as he prepares to go to the showers. KNOWN TO THE FIRST PLAYER OPENLY BISEXUAL IN THE NFL.

Answered by Rob Gronkowski

After these comments, Rob Gronkowski appeared on the television program Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Liveand responded with humor to the comments of Tom Brady: “Well, he described it as the incredible, which I think is the greatest compliment of my career along with having had the opportunity of being a companion of Tom”. Finally, when Andy Cohen asked him what he thought about the member of Brady, Gronkowski was not as revealing as your partner:

“Yours is not as good as mine. I mean, he’s not showed it as often as I do, but definitely I could see a little. You should always look a little bit”. -Rob Gronkowski

Watch What Happens Live!

If you didn’t know, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were teammates for 20 years while they played with the Patriots. Today, Gronkowski is dedicated to being a sportscaster while Brady, in addition to being a friend of Donald Trump and have a family dream with the model Giselle Bündchen, just to confirm his transition to the team of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This two-year contract with the team is valued at close to $50 million dollars. KNOW THE STORY OF THE FOOTBALL PLAYER AND MURDERER AARON HERNANDEZ.

Who do you think will get farther? Can Tom Brady in his new team or Gronkowski on the tv?

With information The Howard Stern Show, New York Post and Watch What Happens Live!