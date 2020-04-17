Tom Brady unveils his marriage with Gisele Bündchen as never before

The new interview of Tom Brady with Howard Stern throws more light on his marriage with Gisele Bündchen. Brady and Bündchen have been married for over a decade, but they have hit a major problem in their relationship a few years ago. After that Bündchen has confronted Brady on the fact that she was not “satisfied” with their marriage, the star of the NFL said to Stern that he had been forced to make big changes to save their relationship.

Brady speaks of his marriage

In his interview with Stern, Brady stated to the listeners that they

should never judge someone on the basis of its public perceptions, especially

it comes to his wife.

According to the NY

Post, Brady revealed that Bündchen is very different in real life from what most fans think. It

described as a “spiritual woman” who has nothing to do with the mode

model the media generally depicts it as – something that will surprise probably

most of his followers.

“It is probably very different from the way in which people

see, this is what

been presented as a fashion model, ” said Tom Brady.

Brady added that Bündchen, with whom he shares two children, Vivian and Benjamin, is a big proponent of meditation and is always trying to “heal”.

Although their marriage seems perfect from the outside, Brady

has admitted that they have hit a bad patch a few years ago which led him to

re-examine its priorities.

Tom Brady admits that Bündchen was not “satisfied” with their marriage

Brady explained to Stern that problems were occurring during his marriage

after that Bündchen had the impression that he

wasn’t pulling his own weight around the house. Bündchen was thought that Brady was too

on the ground and not paying enough attention to his family, especially once

the football season was over.

“A few years ago, she did not feel that I was doing my part for the

said Brady. “It had the impression that I would play football

season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden, when the

the season would end, that I would say to myself: “Great, let me throw in all my other business activities.

Let me begin my football training. “”

The former quarterback of the Patriots revealed that he had to “control themselves” and decided that “a great transition” was to keep his marriage in good health. One of the changes that he made was not to attend the practices of the OTA and to spend time with his family.

Tom Brady then noted that this was working between him and Bündchen no longer works and that they

“growing up in different ways”.

For Brady, he is currently going through another transition in

life after having signed a new deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The decision comes

after Brady spent 20 years as a quarterback, starting for New England

Patriots.

And the relationship of Brady with Donald Trump?

Apart from his wedding, Brady has also discussed her relationship controversial with Donald Trump. Brady and Trump became friends well before his victory in the elections of 2016, and the quarterback is doing his best to avoid talking about their friendship in public.

Although it is undeniable that they are friends, Brady has been

very hesitant to support the political agenda of Trump. It is one of the reasons why Brady

has refused an offer to speak at the republican national Convention in 2016.

“Well, he wanted me to also speak at this convention, and I

was not

is going to do anything political, ” said Tom Brady.

Trump and Brady met in 2001 after the billionaire

watched the games of Brady and became a fan. Although Brady acknowledged that Trump

has a way with people, he confessed that the political aspect of their

the friendship has at times made it “uncomfortable”.

“But the political aspect came, and I was led to

a lot of these things because it was so polarizing around the time of the elections. It

was uncomfortable for me, ” he said. “You can’t undo the things – not that I would do it

cancel a friendship – but the political support is completely different

the support of a friend. “

The link to Brady with Trump has made the headlines after journalists

spotted a cap “Make America Great Again” in his locker. The hat led

questions about their friendship, that Brady has refused to develop.

Tom Brady looks back on his relationship with Bill Belichick

Trump, of course, is probably the last thing Brady thinks as he prepares for a fresh start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his interview with Stern, Brady spoke of his longtime relationship with his former head coach, Bill Belichick.

Brady revealed that he does not like it when people argue that it

would not have won as many Super Bowls without Belichick at his side. For

Brady, they both played an equal role in the success of the team over the years.

“I think it’s a nice argument, in fact, that people

would say that, because again, I can’t do his job, and he can’t do mine, ”

Brady has shared. “So, the fact that you can say,” Would I succeed without

to him, the same level of success? “I don’t think I would have been. But I feel

the same vice versa, too. “

Tom Brady has also no ill will toward Belichick and his former team. In fact, he informed the owner of Patriots, Robert Kraft, his decision to leave the team to his home. Brady has admitted that the meeting was very moving and left them in tears.