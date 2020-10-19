Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer Named Honorary Airmen by the US Navy.

The United States Navy has recognized them for their on-screen depiction of fighter jets soaring through the skies.

Tom Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer have been named Honorary Naval Airmen for their cinematic combat flights in Top Gun.

Cruise starred in the producer’s 1986 classic film and is also helming the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, and now the duo are officially part of the United States Navy thanks to their on-screen portrayal of fighter jets plying the Heavens.

“In movie history, there is no aviation movie more iconic than the 1986 Paramount Pictures film Top Gun,” stated representatives of the Naval Air Force when awarding the honors. “His characters, dialogue, and images are ingrained in the minds of an entire generation of Americans.”

“The film captured the hearts of millions and had a profound positive impact on recruiting for Naval Aviation.”

Cruise and Bruckheimer were awarded their new certificates by the Commander of the United States Navy Naval Air Forces, Vice Admiral DeWolfe Miller III, during a ceremony held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles last month.

Cruise became the 35th Honorary Naval Airman at the event through a video call, while Bruckheimer attended the meeting in person to accept his honor as the 36th Honorary Naval Airman.

Top Gun focuses on the adventures of Tom’s character, Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, at an elite US Navy pilot school.

Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the beloved film, will be released next year.