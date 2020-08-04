Tom Cruise, Charlize Theron and more celebrities who almost died on the set

Cinema, and especially action movies, have the magic to captivate us with their shocking scenes of explosions, hand-to-hand combat or amazing adrenaline-fueled maneuvers.

However, sometimes, these impressive acts can mean a very high cost for the actors and actresses who perform them, so much so that their lives may even be at risk.

We present to you 10 artists who almost died on set for fully committing to their character and action.

#1 Sylvester Stallone

During the epic fight between Rocky Balboa and Iván Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren in Rocky IV , several of Balboa’s first blows are totally real and with all the strength of the Swedish actor.

Unfortunately, one of these blows generated a burning in Stallone’s chest, which was complicated to the extent that the actor was hospitalized in intensive care for more than a week.

Lundgren’s heavy blow caused Sylvester’s heart to crash against the sternum and begin to swell. Without medical attention, the heart would have become inflamed to the point of stopping.

#2 Charlize Theron

In her action film debut, Charlize Theron played the experienced warrior Æon Flux. Theron is known for performing most of her stunts and this brave decision almost left her paralyzed.

The actress tried to perform a backflip that ended badly as it landed on her neck. Such a fall can usually cause paralysis and even death. Fortunately, Theron was only disabled for a couple of weeks.

# 3 Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is undoubtedly one of the most recognized actors for performing his own stunts. However, like Charlize, this commitment to action has brought him close to death on more than one occasion.

One of the most shocking was in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. In one scene, Cruise is suspended from a helicopter several meters high and from one moment to the next falls. Fortunately, he manages to do it on an object that was hanging from the aircraft.

The fall was so shocking that the production team thought Cruise had broken his back and there were even some who thought he had died.

#4 Tom Hanks

During the filming of Castaway, Tom Hanks suffered a leg injury that, when not properly treated, became infected and caused the actor to suffer sepsis. Hanks was hospitalized for a couple of days and fortunately, the infection was treated, as otherwise, it could have been fatal.

# 5 Jaime Alexander

The Thor films introduced us to the great warrior Lady Sif, played by Jaime Alexander, who suffered a terrible fall on the set of Thor: The Dark World.

The actress fell from a metal ladder and suffered multiple injuries including 11 splintered vertebrae, a dislocated shoulder, and a slip of one of her spinal discs. Alexander had to be away for about a month to recover.

#6 Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan is not afraid to perform all her stunts and best of all, she enjoys it. However, performing his own stunts has brought him several fractures, including fingers, toes, nose, both cheekbones, hip, breastbone, neck, ankle, and ribs.

However, one of the accidents that have brought him closest to death is the one he suffered during the filming of Armor of God. In a scene where the actor must slide down a tree, Jackie Chan fractured his skull after suffering a fall of more than 7 meters and hitting his head with a rock.

#7 Margaret Hamilton

During The Wizard of Oz, the evil witch of the West, played by Margaret Hamilton, constantly disappears in a cloud of smoke. However, this simple maneuver went rather badly once when the hatch that allowed Margaret to disappear did not open.

This caused sparks to be generated that set fire to the actress’s makeup, which contained oil in its ingredients. The terrible accident caused Hamilton to be hospitalized for second and third-degree burns to her face and hands, respectively.

#8 Dylan O’Brien

During the filming of the third and last film in the Maze Runner saga, The Death Cure. Dylan O’Brien performed a dangerous act where he jumps from one car to another.

Sadly, the stunt went wrong and O’Brien was dragged under the vehicle, causing him to suffer multiple lacerations to his body and fractures to his cheekbones and bones near his eyes. His injuries were so severe that the film’s production was on hiatus for nearly a year.

#9 Michael J. Fox

During the filming of Back to Future III, Michael J. Fox ventured into one of the scenes where his character, Marty McFly, is hanged.

Unfortunately, the actor miscalculated where to put his hand to avoid suffocation and passed out for over half a minute, just the time it took for the crew to realize the actor was unconscious.

#10 Daniel Day-Lewis

The acclaimed actor is recognized for his great commitment to his characters. However, his passion for method acting in Gangs Of New York led him to only wear clothes that existed in 1863 both on and offset.

This caused Daniel to eventually develop pneumonia. For a time the actor refused to take medicine since during the time the film is set there was no treatment for this disease. Fortunately, when he was warned that he would die if he did not take the medicine, the actor finally relented.