Tom Cruise convinced him to do his stunts !

Accomplished actor Henry Cavill has a mentor of choice. The interpreter of Geralt of Riv due in large part to his skill in which Tom Cruise !

In the set of Mission Impossible 6, Henry Cavill has made a decisive encounter for his career. Well, yes ! Tom Cruise he has advised to the actor to do his own stunts. MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z !

More active than everHenry Cavill is the happiness of their fans. The british actor continues and the projects, but more importantly, success !

Nothing can stop the machine running at very high speed. It is said that the interpreter Superman gives background.

However, it must be in great part its success to a big star on the big screen. You will understand, therefore, it is Tom Cruise.

In fact, the 2 actors have had the opportunity to sit in the set of Mission Impossible : Fallout.

The interpreter of Ethan Hunt has given a valuable tip to Henry Cavill; to do their own stunts !

Henry Cavill follows the wise advice of Tom Cruise !

In an interview granted to the magazine Variety, Henry Cavill is back in his meeting with Tom Cruise.

“I always liked doing scenes physical. Work with Tom Cruise really helped me “.

“Even if my passion for waterfalls it has become an ordeal for the producers. Now, I’d really like to do it myself “.

“Because it seems to me that it is a essential element in the construction of the character. If the spectators see Geralt on the screen, it is necessary that they believe that it is me.”

“If this is not the case, I feel that I have betrayed the character in any way. As well I try to make the best of it“.

“Even if the production is not always in agreement “. Henry Cavill gives so the body and the soul in their different roles.

There is no question for him of doing things half way. We love it !

