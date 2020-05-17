Tom Cruise : in the space for his next film

How far will the hollywood actor to make action films and ever-more sensational ? Even in the international space Station, apparently…

You can say what you want, but one thing is for sure : the film with Tom Cruise headlining are always the promise of action scenes breathtaking. For cause, the actor, crazy adrenaline, is known for a point of honor to make the most awe-inspiring and realistic as possible. And he does so with particularly him-even his stunts, which are becoming more and more crazy it seems over the years.

There is only to see the last strands of his famous franchise Mission: Impossible, available on VOD at SFRto be sure… Climb with bare hands the tallest tower in the world Protocol Ghost, check. Run on the wing, and hang at arm’s length on the side of an airplane in the takeoff in Rogue Nation, check. Fly a helicopter in full chase across the mountains to Fallout, check…

“Tom does not want the green background“said the stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood in a making-of (above) this last feat. And we must believe that this is true even for the films in the space ! When it comes to rethread the iconic bomber jacket fighter pilot to bring back the legendary Maverick in the dark halls, it is hoped by the end of the year, actor of Top Gun is preparing a new mission, to size : join the international space Station to shoot an action movie… not like the other.

A unique project in collaboration with NASA and SpaceX

If you do not yet have all the details of this crazy project, it would be, according to the specialized site Deadlinethe fruit of a unique collaboration between NASA, the agency SpaceX of Elon Musk and so Tom Cruise. The NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine, has in any case confirmed its next to the news on Twitter :

“NASA is excited to work with Tom Cruise on a film aboard the international space Station ! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists, in order to make the ambitious projects of NASA a reality.”

The actor fits together, and the many other hollywood stars — Brad Pitt, Ryan Gosling, Sandra Bullock, George Clooney, Anne Hathaway, Matthew McConaughey, or more recently Eva Green — by putting him as the combination of an astronaut to live to turn an epic space ! Except that him, he will not pretend…

