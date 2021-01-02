Tom Cruise invests in anti-Covid-19 set

The actor is determined to finish the filming of the seventh installment of Mission: Impossible on time.

Tom Cruise is reportedly working to create an anti-Covid-19 studio at a former military base in Britain, all to finalize filming for Mission: Impossible 7, The Sun newspaper reports.

This news comes just days after Cruise was criticized for verbally attacking members of the production team who broke studio health protocol, according to a leaked audiotape.

A source also confirmed the romance that has been born between Cruise with his co-star, actress Hayley Atwell: “Tom and Hayley got along from day one.”

“The quarantine and all the difficulties that it entails brought them closer together. They have been meeting after hours and she has been at her London home. They wear brilliantly. They both seem very happy, “adds the source.