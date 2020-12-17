Tom Cruise is furious with team members who don’t keep their healthy distance

In one recording, the Mission Impossible star is heard putting a scolded epic on two people on set.

Tom Cruise is furious when he sees people on set circumventing COVID-19 security protocols.

Already beset by production delays that caused the film to shut down for months earlier this year, the 58-year-old actor and producer is hard at work playing super spy Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible 7 alongside his co-stars Hayley Atwell. Simon Pegg, Rebecca. Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Ving Rhames in Great Britain.

But during a recent hiatus in filming on the Christopher McQuarrie-directed film, English daily The Sun reports that Cruise captured two crew members standing too close to each other, and his fierce reaction was swift.

“We are the gold standard. They’re in Hollywood making movies right now thanks to us, ”Cruise can be heard yelling in the audio. “Because they believe in us and in what we are doing. I talk to all the damn studios at night, the insurance companies, the producers, and they look at us and use us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of fucking jobs. I never want to see him again. Never!”.

Cruise has made every effort to keep filming on the film as scheduled for its November 2021 release date. In September, when the film was filming in Norway, Cruise’s production company, Truenorth, chartered two cruise ships to keep cast and crew safe at a reported cost of $ 591,545 per month.

In the newly discovered audio, the actor doesn’t admonish the workers by name, but in his lengthy spiel, Cruise bluntly promises them that they will be fired if he finds them breaking coronavirus guidelines in the future. “If I see you do it again, you go!” shouts.

“I’m beyond your apologies… You can tell people who are losing their damn homes because our industry is closed. They will not put food on your table or pay for your college education. I sleep with that every night: the future of this fucking industry! “

While filming abroad, Cruise has been photographed on set wearing a mask and taking the necessary safety precautions.

“He makes daily rounds to make sure everything is set up correctly, that people behave and work in the safest way possible,” a source told the British newspaper. “He is very proactive when it comes to security.”