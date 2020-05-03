Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, Johnny Depp… the wages crazy stars by word spoken in a film

You still don’t know what to do as a profession later on ? Your current job you tired and you do not know to which branch you venture out ? Why not try a career in the world of cinema ? After all, as just reveal the site Casumobe an actor or an actress can bring a LOT of money without necessarily having the obligation to work a lot.

The roles of the most profitable in the cinema

Where the public assume, logically, that being a comedian is not an easy job since it is necessary to be able to retain a lot of lines of dialogue, Casumo has proven that some of the characters most iconic of the film were not the most talkative.

As well, for his role of Neo in The Matrix Reloaded, Keanu Reeves has not had the need to pronounce that 1587 words. For its part, Julia Roberts for her role of Tess in Ocean’s Eleven has had 685 words to remember, where Liam Neeson just 142 words by playing Zeus in Clash of The Titans.

Impressive ? Yes, but this is not the most crazy. Looking then to the salary received by these actors for the films in question, Casumo has realized that the lesser of these words, one could make a fortune. Attention, prepare well psychologically, by learning about the Top 10 actors/actresses who have earned the most money in speaking the least on the screen, you will no longer hear a single “not“or a small “Hello“the same way…

Top 10 players who have earned the most money in speaking the less

1) Kurt Russell for the film Soldier

Salary: $ 15 million

Spoken words : 407

Dollars earned per word : 36 855$

2) Liam Neeson for the movie Clash of the Titans

Salary: $ 5 million

Spoken words : 142

Dollars earned by word : 35 211$

3) Johnny Depp for the movie Alice in Wonderland

Salary: $ 50 million

Words : 1469

Dollars earned by word : 34 037$

4) Tom Cruise for the movie Mission Impossible

Salary : $ 70 million

Words : 3249

Dollars earned by word : 21 545$

5) Tom Cruise for the movie Mission Impossible 2

Salary: $ 75 million

Spoken words : 3714

Dollars earned by word : 20 194$

6) Wesley Snipes for the movie Blade Trinity

Salary: $ 13 million

Words : 1153

Dollars earned per word : 11 275$

7) Denzel Washington for the movie American Gangster

Salary : $ 40 million

Spoken words : 3859

Dollars earned by word : 10 365$

8) Johnny Depp for the movie Pirates of the Caribbean, the fountain of Youth

Salary: $ 55 million

Spoken words : 5490

Dollars earned by word : 10 109$

9) Brad Pitt for the film Ocean’s Eleven

Salary: $ 30 million

Words : 3044

Dollars earned by word : 9855$

10) Keanu Reeves for the movie The Matrix Reloaded

Salary: $ 15 million

Words : 1587

Dollars earned per word : 9 452$