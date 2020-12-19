CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise starts his vacation today and resumes filming in January

Posted on

After exploding against two production assistants, Mission Impossible 7 will resume filming in 2021.

Tom Cruise is reportedly wrapping up his 2020 work commitments after his highly publicized on-set rants.

The superstar recently lost his cool when he spotted two attendees huddled around a monitor, watching the replay, ignoring the social distancing rules he has helped introduce to try to keep the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7 free from Covid-19 contagion.

He launched a furious tirade threatening to fire anyone who didn’t take the rules seriously and, according to The Sun, the 58-year-old actor will take a break from filming the movie for an early Christmas vacation.

According to the publication, Friday will be his last day on the set of the year and from there, he plans to take his private jet to Miami, where he will spend time with his son Connor.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.6K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.1K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.5K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top