Tom Cruise to finish filming ‘Mission: Impossible’ at former military base

The actor and producer are trying to create a safe environment to avoid Covid-19.

Tom Cruise is reportedly working to create a secure Covid-19 study at a former military base, all to finish filming Mission: Impossible 7.

This news comes just days after Cruise was criticized for attacking members of the production team breaking the covid-19 protocol according to a leaked audiotape.

This news was presented by a member of Cruise’s production team to The Sun newspaper, who also revealed the romance that has been born between Cruise with Hayley Atwell: “Tom and Hayley got on well from day one. The quarantine and all the difficulties it entails brought them closer together. They have been meeting after hours and she has been at her London home. They wear brilliantly. They both seem very happy. “