Tom Felton (Harry Potter) accused of enjoying his fans, his final decision irritates the Canvas

Recently, Tom Felton has displayed more sexy than ever on Instagram and the Canvas was inflamed. Today, the actor finds himself at the heart of attention for a whole other reason. The interpreter of Draco Malfoy in the saga Harry Potter decided to register on the application Cameo which allows fans to receive a personalized video of their idol. “Hello everyone, I am excited at the idea of doing it. Please do not hesitate to send me all your requests for birthdays, spiritual guidance, and speeches and motivating” says the actor on his page. A nice initiative that unfortunately has not had the effect expected. And for good reason, the star invoice each video 288 dollars (265 euros), which was not at all pleased.

For someone reputedly worth £20M that’s pathetic during a lockdown. — Joe Whelan (@sergeantdixie) April 29, 2020

I hope ppl are smarter than that. And keep their money! Dipicable way gettin’ easy money ???? product’s flyers️ — Amanda Porkka (@amanda_porkka) April 29, 2020

On social networks, the response of internet users angry Tom Felton don’t wait. They have, moreover, been many be offended. “For someone whose fortune is estimated at 20 million pounds, that is pathetic, especially during the confinement” wrote a twitto, before another starts : “I hope that people are smarter than that. Keep your money ! It is a shameful way to recover the money.” Far from worrying about criticism, the actor did not want to react to the negative opinions of some, preferring to focus on the fans will be glad to receive a little message from her. Elsewhere in the news, we will reveal to you if Tom Felton is still friends with Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and all his former co-stars.