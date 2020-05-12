Tom Felton (Harry Potter) couple with Emma Watson in the secret ? His mysterious response

If people were concerned recently to find Tom Felton to the more evil because of Emma Watson, know that this is not the case. On the contrary, the two celebrities have never been closer than now. Recently interviewed by Metro UKthe actor has also stated that he spent a lot of time with his former co-star at this time. What to revive the rumors of a possible romantic relationship between these two. In any case, the fans are convinced that he is brewing something. And because the actor does not cease to soar the mystery in people’s minds. Evidenced by its recent statements to the media in the uk.

During his interview with the English daily newspaper, Tom Felton has not escaped the endless questions about Emma Watson. Direct the journalist to him and asked if he was secretly in a relationship with the actress. What the interpreter of Draco Malfoy responded : “No. Or rather, no comment.” An answer that has not failed to disturb the fans. By incorporating, the actor said he understood not wanting to unburden himself on his possible romance with his ex-playing partner ? We’ll let you be the judge. Elsewhere in the news from our friends in the stars, it will reveal to you 5 things to know about Kaia Gerber, the darling of the most popular of Pete Davidson.