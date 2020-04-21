Tom Felton (Harry Potter) more sexy than ever on Instagram, the web ignites

If recently Tom Felton was talking to him for his duo with Emma Watson, who fascinates the Canvas, it is today for any other reason that the star ofHarry Potter in the news. Revealed to the public thanks to his role in the saga world-famous while he was still a child, the actor of 32 years has become a true sex symbol and his physical advantageous in breaking up more than one. Aware of this status, Tom has also taken the opportunity to make a little surprise to its millions of followers on Instagram by revealing half-nakeda cliché that is far from gone unnoticed.

Likée more than 400 000 times, this black and white photo where we see Tom Felton shirtless has also amassed an impressive number of comments very inflamed : “It’s just me or the temperature only goes up ?”, “How dare you be so beautiful ?”, “Please, marry me”, “Oh my God, I fund…” could any one in particular to read. Another user has expressed his desire to see the actor marry with her co-star d’Harry PotterEmma Watson : “Wife Emma”. A shot that has unanimous support from all the fans ! While waiting to find out if Tom will share other surprises of this kind, with its community, check out the return on the physical evolution of Emma Watson on the occasion of its 30 years.