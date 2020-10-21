TOM FELTON IS TRYING TO ORGANIZE A “HARRY POTTER” REUNION

He also revealed that there is a cast group chat

Tom Felton is working for all Potterheads!

The actor has revealed that he is trying to organize a reunion of the Harry Potter cast, in view of the nineteenth anniversary since the first Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone movie was released and therefore since he first played Draco Malfoy.

” That would be nice because it’s the 19th anniversary on November 14th, so I’m having some sort of digital celebration. I’m trying to get the whole old guard back together to celebrate the anniversary, ” the 33-year-old told Entertainment Tonight.

Tom Felton also revealed that he is still dating some Harry Potter colleagues and that a cast group chat exists.

” I saw the Weasley twins the other day – aka the actors James and Oliver Phelps – We went golfing. I always chat with a lot of the other guys on WhatsApp, keep in touch with them, and make sure everything is fine. “.

He couldn’t miss a few words about his character Draco Malfoy: ” He’s awesome. He’s got so many layers, he’s misunderstood and he’s always a bit annoying. He really needs a hug. I think maybe people feel sorry for him, he need for affection “.

Now all that remains is to keep our fingers crossed for Tom Felton to do his magic: the reunion of the Harry Potter cast !