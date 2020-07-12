Tom Hanks and Jennifer Aniston are mobilizing to alert about the dangers of Coronavirus

The pandemic of sars coronavirus is far from out of steam in the united States. Curing Covid-19, Tom Hanks has lost his phlegm legendary during a press conference, condemning their countrymen without masks. On his side, was under the mask that Jennifer Aniston is trying to call the Americans more serious.







Unexpected reaction of Tom Hanks in the video-press conference for the film USS Greyhound in which he plays the main role. Annoying to see the american people mocking the gestures of the obstacles in the face of the pandemic coronavirus, the actor, who healed the Covid-19 has quickly forgotten the theme of the movie that he was promoting. ” There are really only three things we can do to ensure a better future : wear a mask, adhere to the social distancing, wash our hands, he said, as reported in the site The people. These things are so simple, so easy, if people are able not find in them the strength to keep these three acts, if basic, then I can’t help thinking : shame on you. ” Very wound – up after what he and his wife lived during their stay in the hospital in Australia – the actor concludes by adding :” Don’t be stupid, ok, to do their part of the job. This is fundamental. If you drive a car, do not travel too fast, the use of the turn signal and prevent the agglomeration of pedestrians. My God, is the good sense ! “

Jennifer Aniston poses hidden in Instagram

For her part, Jennifer Aniston opts for a more soft posing on Instagram with a mask. Wishing to encourage Americans to do the same thing, the former star of the series Friends written in this photo activist : “I understand that the masks are uncomfortable to wear. But I don’t think that it is worse than that of the companies are closed… the people are regarded as a… that the nursing staff is absolutely exhausted. And that so many lives were taken by the virus, because we are not doing enough […] Ithere are still a lot of people in this country who refuse to make efforts so that the curve flattens out, and that all the world is kept in good state of health. People are worried about their rights that are stolen, then you will be asked to wear a mask. This recommendation is simple and effective is used for political purposes at the expense of the lives of the people. And that should not be a debate. If human life is important to you, please, wear a mask, and encourage others around you to do the same. “ A publication praised by other american stars such as Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore, Pink, Gwyneth Paltrow…