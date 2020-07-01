Tom Hanks and Jennifer Aniston are mobilizing to alert about the dangers of Coronavirus

Unexpected reaction of Tom Hanks in the video-press conference for the film on the USS Greyhound, in which he plays the main role. Annoying to see the american people mocking the gestures of the obstacles in the face of the pandemic coronavirus, the actor, who healed the Covid-19 has quickly forgotten the theme of the movie that he was promoting. “There are really only three things we can do to ensure a better future : wear a mask, adhere to the social distancing, wash our hands, he said, as reported by the site of People. These things are so simple, so easy, if people are able not find in them the strength to keep these three acts, if basic, then I can’t help thinking : shame on you. “Very wound – up after what he and his wife lived during their stay in the hospital in Australia – the actor concluded by saying :” don’t be stupid, ok, to do their part of the job. This is fundamental. If you drive a car, do not travel too fast, the use of the turn signal and prevent the agglomeration of pedestrians. My God, is the good sense ! “

Jennifer Aniston poses hidden in Instagram

For her part, Jennifer Aniston opts for a more soft posing on Instagram with a mask. Wishing to encourage Americans to do the same thing, the former star of the series Friends written in this photo activist : “I understand that the masks are uncomfortable to wear. But I don’t think that is worse

