CELEBRITIES

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson will wait to receive their Covid vaccine

Posted on

The couple will not use their Hollywood star privilege to get vaccinated earlier.

Forrest Gump star, 64, Tom Hanks announced his decision and that of his wife, Rita Wilson, to wait to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In an episode of Today, Hanks told host Savannah Guthrie, “We’ll have her long after everyone who really needs her,” she said, denying they’ll use her “status” to get her sooner.

He looked back at his ordeal with the coronavirus and said that while it was a “tough 10 days,” he is glad he and Wilson didn’t pass it on to anyone else.

“Not just so we don’t have it, but so we don’t give it to someone in case they are one of those asymptomatic carriers,” Hanks said.

Related Items:,

Most Popular

25.0K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.7K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.6K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.1K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.5K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.3K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.2K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top