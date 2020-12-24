Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson will wait to receive their Covid vaccine

The couple will not use their Hollywood star privilege to get vaccinated earlier.

Forrest Gump star, 64, Tom Hanks announced his decision and that of his wife, Rita Wilson, to wait to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In an episode of Today, Hanks told host Savannah Guthrie, “We’ll have her long after everyone who really needs her,” she said, denying they’ll use her “status” to get her sooner.

He looked back at his ordeal with the coronavirus and said that while it was a “tough 10 days,” he is glad he and Wilson didn’t pass it on to anyone else.

“Not just so we don’t have it, but so we don’t give it to someone in case they are one of those asymptomatic carriers,” Hanks said.