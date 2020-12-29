Tom Hanks confident that movie theaters will “survive” the pandemic

The actor is confident that movie theaters will succeed despite the current pandemic.

Tom Hanks said he has faith that theaters will “absolutely survive” the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked if movie theaters would benefit from the pandemic, he said: “Absolutely, they will. In a way, I think exhibitors, once they are open, will have the freedom to choose which films they want to show. “

Tom Hanks and his wife were the first major American celebrities to contract COVID-19.

In March, Oscar-winning actor Tom and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.